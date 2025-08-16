FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Charlotte Ruse
14h

It's not outrageous to imagine that in a few decades the US will be bulkanized into "Freedom Cities." They'll be privatized/ corporatized entities managed by AI as well as a smorgasbord of dubious biometric devices.

In all likelihood, only the "useful" and "compliant" will be allowed residence.

The remaining parts of the US not included in these "special" Freedom Cities will devolve into immiersated terroritories where populations live a precarious existence.

Welcome, to neofeudalism.🤑

Sanjoy Mahajan
12h

Aaron Bushnell also warned everyone: "This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal."

