When the fascistic entertainer Benny Johnson declared on his show that Washington DC must be “swept clean,” that neighborhoods that are “infested” with undesirable people must be “emptied” out, he was merely revealing the plan that was there all along to unifyAmerican and Israeli policy towards minorities and institute a deeply racist and misogynist regime in the United States as quickly as possible. The implementation of this plan, in coordination with the Netanyahu regime in Israel, was obvious from the very beginning; it was evident in the Project 2025 Report produced by Heritage Foundation before the election.

But why do none of protesters against the attack on Gaza dare to say that what is happening in Gaza today will happen here tomorrow?

That is an important question. I will not give you an answer, but I will give you a hint.

Why did the protesters against Gaza in the US not mention the 9/11 incident, or the Covid 19 reign of terror? Why did they not question whether Trump had been “elected” or “installed?” Why, to put it more bluntly, did they not say that the United States is already a military dictatorship?

They were protesting sincerely, but they were not allowed to talk about what is really going on.

Gaza was always meant to be a product, a technique for getting rid of the unwanted. Bringing that brutal Israeli knowhow for wearing down and destroying people, destroying their identities and slowly targeting and destroying them, back to the United States was the ultimate goal. Whether it was by training police in Israel, or importing Israeli security software, the US was part of the game all along. It was NOT simply that the US gave some funding to Israel. Israel was a trial run for what would he done in the US.

The United States will put its minorities in their place, and the administration is entirely prepared, at least in the core factions backing Trump, to launch its own final solution that goes far beyond Covid 19.

Gaza has gone on far too long and it has gotten far more television time than such a slaughter would normally receive. The murder of hundreds of thousands by American troops during the Iraq War has never been given such attention to this day. We are looking at a psychological operation, on the one hand, that telegraphs to those who do not conform that they will be utterly destroyed. And it is an experiment, on the other hand, for perfecting techniques for using information warfare, psychological warfare, drones, robots, and other experimental weapons, to slowly destroy populations in a manner that cannot be resisted.

That technology and technique is what is so valuable about Gaza and will be used in every neighborhood in the future. It is the greatest growth market for Israel and the Netanyahu and Trump administrations have decided, rightly or wrongly, that public opinion does not matter because they are going to take over everything by force, following the model of Genghis Khan.

But why do the protesters against the Gaza massacre who wave Palestinian flags never suggest that this attack is not simply against simply an oppressed minority, but is a trial run for what will be done to us, and done soon?

This question is absolutely central. Why aren’t people getting the message that Gaza is a product, a technique, and that it is coming home soon?



The criticism that I found of Benny Johnson’s declaration at Media Matters did not suggest that Gaza is coming to the United States. Even though that was the clear message he was giving. An invisible line has been drawn between what Israelis do to Palestinians over there and what Americans do to Americans at home.

Something is rotten in the progressive alternative media. Somehow it is ok to write about how minorities far away are oppressed by racist Israelis, but the connection between those actions and the drive to create a slave society globally, and to use that Gaza knowhow right here at home must be left out of the story.

August 12, 2025

Benny Johnson Show

BENNY JOHNSON (HOST): President Trump is doing God's work by re-federalizing DC.

By the way, DC was set up as a federal city. It's in the Constitution. It's how our Founding Fathers intended it. This these laws are still fully enforceable. They've never been rescinded or amended. President Trump and the executive through the House of Representatives controls Washington, DC. President Trump controls budgets, House of Representatives and Speaker of the House is technically and historically the mayor — the lead of DC. That still remains on the books.

What happened to DC, especially during the civil rights period, was that protesters that were bussed up here stayed here. The city was burned to the ground. This happened during massive riots throughout the 60s and 70s. Mass swaths of the city were torched and were never really rebuilt. And so what President Trump is doing is reasserting control of not only our nation's capital, but truly the seat of Western civilization.

Just one final little note here that kind of blends outside of the personal, which is that Washington DC is a representation of the work of your forefathers and mine. It is, by every measure, a very beautiful city architecturally. It is a sacred city. It is a sovereign place with the monuments to great men and women who've sacrificed far more than you or I could ever dream for this country. It must be preserved because the peoples of Earth come here by the millions per year in order to witness the success or failures of our systems.

And if you are a proud patriot and you love this country and you wish for it to be reflected honorably to the peoples of Earth, then Washington, DC must be swept clean.

I believe entire neighborhoods, probably, need to be emptied, need to be bulldozed. I believe that there are places that are so crime-ridden and so infested that you just need to — like you're just gonna have to crack down. You're going to have to do the job, and you're going to have to get the crime out of Washington. That's my personal experience.

Don't believe the bullshit that you hear online from some reporters. Oh, crime's down in DC. Well, my infant nearly died in a drug fire after mass shootings. So, no, DC is not safe, and I can tell you this as a matter of fact. It is one of the worst, most racist, narco states and welfare states imaginable. In that neighborhood that I would walk every single day, racial epithets were screamed at us. Rocks were thrown at us because we were white people. This is a — this city is a sunken place. It is an unsafe place. I mean, if that's what happens to me, imagine what happens to somebody who's, like, visiting here from a foreign country. Right? It's totally and wholly unsafe and a scar on the face of our country, and it must be healed. And President Trump is going about that heavy work.

