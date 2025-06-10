Perhaps you read the New York Times and got the impression that Harvard is standing on the front line, defending us from totalitarianism. Well, that was qute a show, but it is over now. Did you honestly think President Alan Garber, the Harvard President that Pfizer created, could possiblity stand up for academic freedom after suppressing science and students during the Covid reign of terror as provost of Harvard?

When I suggested that we have a discussion about the current crisis at the Harvard Club of Japan, my request was flatly denied and I was told it had been decided (by hidden powers) that there would be no discussion of the topic.

Is Harvard calling me to the front line in the battle for academic freedom and the rule of law? Well this is what I received today.

And what does the website for Harvard University look like? Not a trace of a struggle.

How about the top stories at the Harvard Gazette?

Looks like private equity runs Harvard, students and professors do not exist as anything other than producers of a product and consumers. The decision has already been made. Harvard is going to be a harmless brand label like Chanel. It is going to be a qualification to enter the establishment that is equivalent ofgetting a driver’s license—no moral or intellectual content. There is no fight going on to defend the scientific method, academic freedom, or intellectual discourse at Harvard anywhere I can see.