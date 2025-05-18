https://x.com/DODResponse/status/1923120008562946126

It is sad the level to which the United States has fallen. This hyped up video brings war gaming and propaganda together to drum up enthusiasm for a catastrophic war. Hegseth is the idol star of the anime.

Recent articles in Defense One assume that war with China is the primary goal of current deployments. We are building up for war. Deterrance as a concept is fading away in the madness.

Defense One

“Army prepping for Pacific conflict with prepositioned equipment, logistics hubs”

says explicitly

“logistics in the Indo-Pacific has a long way to go to be ready for war with China”

This language is becoming standard across the board.