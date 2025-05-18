FEAR NO EVIL

Gayle Wells
May 18

Are they not taking the theatre of politics to the most ridiculous height like we've never seen? There's a lot of money to be made in those acting careers.

Paul Haeder
May 18

The language of Hollywood and Friday night football games and Howard Stern and Tom Cruise and all the other CIA and DoD smeared aspects of this rotten society. Even black freaks like Van Jones and Morgan Freeman yukking it up about killer jets and investments in Tesla and Palantir have facilitated these fucking semen drips like Pete.

And there are no militant Amerikkkan leaders declaring the bunch of them war criminals and vowing to protect the Chinese people from the goddamned dirty tricks of the Empire of Chaos and Terror.

AmeriKKKans are worthless. Heaving over Sunday Church of the Gridiron and then crocodile tears for those fucked up flyovers.

Every uniformed boy or girl or LGBT cunt and prick from this busted culture we should wish upon them death.

Eichmanns run by the Jews in Rapist in Chief Trump's Minyan, all of them are worse than cancers.

So we have militarized language from economists and Art of War loving feaks like Altman or Bezos or Zuckerberg ruling over these room temperature IQ Goy-ionists like Hegseth to the point of pure ludicrousness and perversion.

Where's Zyklon Blinken and his guitar and Franco loving smarm when we need a reprieve?

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
