FEAR NO EVIL

Emanuel Pastreich
8h

here are references to flags in Trump's speech at Fort Bragg

“And America's flag will never fall because America's army will never ever fail, never going to fail.”

“What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and on national sovereignty carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country.”

“These are animals, but they proudly carry the flags of other countries, but they don't carry the American flag.”

“They only burn it. Did you see a lot of flags being burned? They weren't being burned by people from our country or from people that love our country. People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year.”

“And the only flag that will wave triumphant over the streets of Los Angeles is the American flag, so help me God, the American flag is the one that's going to wave triumphantly over the streets.”

“And it was a West Point graduate named Buzz Aldrin, who first planted our great American flag on the face of the moon.”

“Now it's your turn to carry that flag forward and to add your own daring deeds into this chronicle of triumph and legends.”

“You will hold the flag high and you will do something that's become quite a famous little phrase also, but you're a hell of a lot braver than me. You will fight, fight, fight, and you will win, win, win.”

Torrance Stephens
9h

Great read.

Just sharing, hope you do not mind.

I honestly don’t see a difference between Al Qaeda and members supportive of the DNC at this point.

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/mexican-and-palestinian-flag-waving

