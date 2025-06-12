John Fetterman, Senator from Pennsylvania, poses as the Democrat who sides with Republicans against the “invasion.” The images he posted are so perfectly set up, with the Mexican flag in a prominent place, that it is clear that this part of the protests was set up as a show for the media by operators, and not a part of the real protests at all. A whole Democratic/Republican political drama is being set up to hide the slide into military rule.

The parts of the protests against ICE being shown to the people are clearly staged with Mexican flags held up to make the “invasion” narrative seem convincing. I think most Americans know this is a show being put on to justify military rule, but just like 9.11 and Covid, they are willing to go along with the fraud because the currency of truth is so devalued.

I have to admit that I wondered whether all the Mexican flags were natural, or part of the show from the start.

Predictably, the Donald Trump’s speech at Fort Bragg, in which he declared a military government, was full of American flags to contrast with the Mexican flags put on display in LA. Trump referred to the foreigners carrying foreign flags, in his speech, and declared that flag burning was a crime.

Here are the references to flags in Trump’s speech at Fort Bragg

“And America's flag will never fall because America's army will never ever fail, never going to fail.”

“What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and on national sovereignty carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country.”

“These are animals, but they proudly carry the flags of other countries, but they don't carry the American flag.”

“They only burn it. Did you see a lot of flags being burned? They weren't being burned by people from our country or from people that love our country. People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year.”

“And the only flag that will wave triumphant over the streets of Los Angeles is the American flag, so help me God, the American flag is the one that's going to wave triumphantly over the streets.”

“And it was a West Point graduate named Buzz Aldrin, who first planted our great American flag on the face of the moon.”

“Now it's your turn to carry that flag forward and to add your own daring deeds into this chronicle of triumph and legends.”

“You will hold the flag high and you will do something that's become quite a famous little phrase also, but you're a hell of a lot braver than me. You will fight, fight, fight, and you will win, win, win.”