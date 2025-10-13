How is the United States actually run?

How are decisions made and implemented today? Who is in charge and what are the short-term and long-term goals?

October 12, 2025

Shane Almgren

The Trumpland Diaries (Substack)

Anthony Ness

Inspired Insight (Substack)

Emanuel Pastreich

Fear No Evil (Substack)

The point of this discussion is to move beyond the standard Trump porn, the “America is a dictatorship” “Trump is a fascist” noise which may well be true, but that does not enlighten us or give as a strategy as to what to do. Rather we need to think more deeply about the chain of command, about who actually makes the decisions, and how power is exercised behind the smoke and mirrors.

That sort of serious analysis is not just about writing history for the future, which is also critical, but also about coming up with a plan for what we are going to do as “We the people” because the ball is most obviously in our court now.