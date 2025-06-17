How to make the Green Party a winning party

Round table discussions

Round table discussions on how to create a winning Green Party

Thursday, June 19

(5:30 PM West Coast/8:30 PM East Coast)

Howard Switzer

Banking and Monetary Reform Committee , Green Party US



Time: Jun 19, 2025 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4111946628?pwd=cW1VWEhEb09KeHZVbExzVkMrV3VDZz09&omn=83417742233

Meeting ID: 411 194 6628

Passcode: 943606

Green Renaissance is teaming up with Oregon Greens, Green Liberty Caucus, the Center for Truth Politics, and People for Democratic Revolution, and Banking and Monetary Reform Committee, Green Party US, to hold a series of discussions on what can make the Green Party a winning party.

Chuck Fall from Green Liberty Caucus will moderate the series and present a theory for a winning formula that could put the Green Party at the locus for a unity coalition that would make liberation from the plutocratic ruling class, and the deep state it secretly deploys, the goal of the movement.

Participants generally agree that to make the Green Party a leader in a liberation movement, and succeed, it needs to call for an egalitarian society that has eliminated rule by, and control of, the plutocratic power elite. The goal is to build a broad movement that can remove the rich from power and enable real and not fake democracy, and advance a society that serves the people and the planet.

Participants will elaborate on this proposition and highlight key themes that could elevate the Green Movement as a champion for a better society. Participants acknowledge that the plutocratic, predator class, use a divide and conquer strategy to control the public and keep them from uniting into a freedom coalition. How can we overcome this?

June 19: Howard Switzer, BMRC on Banking and Monetary Reform. Why this is the top issue to advance.

June 26: Emanuel Pastreich: Director, Center for Truth Politics, provides a broad vision for a potential political organization that serves social needs and fights for an egalitarian republic, while addressing the deep rot of the billionaire class.

July 3: Mark Rolofson: Oregon Greens, on opposing militarism, empire building, and ending the national security / surveillance state.

July 10: Chuck Fall, Green Liberty Caucus, on calling out state crimes and corruption of state agencies to galvanize the masses.

July 17: John Spritzer, radical egalitarian, on considering how to get from where we are now, to where we need to go: stating a collective intention for an egalitarian society, on why this is necessary.