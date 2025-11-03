FEAR NO EVIL

The above photograph of one factory presents the fact that it resembles components on a computer motherboard. We all must be made aware that their ''motherboard'' is our beautiful planet and their primary vision is to capture and reprogramme the entire biosphere and all life thereon (witness: ''Under An Ionised Sky'' series by Elana Freeland and numerous professional analyses).

Essentially, en masse, we can issue Notices of Liability using the InPower platform https://inpowermovement.org

In parallel, we can issue fee notes - followed by invoices - based on the harms and losses ongoing - the supporting evidence is abundant - followed up with Statutory Demands when our invoices aren't paid; the process leads to winding up orders.

A discussion for immediate action and just rewards.

