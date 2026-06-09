FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
5h

Thanks for posting. Eliminating concentrations of extreme wealth and power would create significant change. You may be interested in these two draft manifestos and the associated analysis. No Billionaires. https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/grok3-gives-two-manifestos-about

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