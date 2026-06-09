Here is my interview with Chuck Fall from the campaign to get me registered as a presidential candidate in the Green Party in 2023. I discuss my book “How to Take Down the Billionaires: A Manual in Eleven Chapters” which can be downloaded here.

June 5, 2023

Chuck Fall: My name is Chuck Fall, an activist at Green Liberty Caucus. We are following up on our recent interview with Emanuel Pastreich concerning his run for president, which he launched in 2020, and truth politics.

We here at Green Liberty Caucus found Emanuel to be a champion for all the things that we value and believe in. Today, we’re going to discuss Emanuel’s manual “How to take down the Billionaires” in eleven chapters.

Emanuel, the topic is incendiary! Let us conduct a rapid-fire summary review of the 11 chapters as an elevator speech and give an opportunity for our guests to pose questions.

Why have you have written this 11-chapter manual and what is society’s predicament relative to the billionaire class? What is going on?

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