Wise Wolf employed this delightful cartoon in his post today: The Elite are Now Gate-Keeping the Most Advanced AI Models to Prevent YOU from Escaping THEIR ‘Matrix’ of Control

It reminded me of the cartoon I made up four years ago regarding private intelligence in the United States.

You would think people would have figured it out now, but I fear they have been dumbed down by constant assault by brainwashing campaigns hidden in Google searches and Youtube cat videos.

Right now, it looks like we will be marched into the death camps watching amusing Lego videos supposedly made by Iran. The whole point is to get us celebrating the act of complaining, as opposed to taking action. Even for those who spend their time watching conspiracy videos at home, the topic is taboo during the day.