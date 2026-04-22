FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Matt Moreau's avatar
Matt Moreau
1d

Most "conspiracy" topics are, unfortunately, taboo for the daytime. I push those limits and have found myself in constant turmoil from people who are unable and unwilling to understand. I do have some people who are willing to converse and am grateful for them, but the web is very convoluted and requires desire, effort, attention and consideration to try to understand what's happening. If they were on board with C19, then they are typically wayyyy behind the curve of understanding if they have had a change of heart.

I am not particularly smart, IMHO, but It's very obvious that most people have become incredibly dumbed down and are running on emotions over intelligence.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
20h

AI is the image of the beast and the new constitution!:

Revelation 13:15 And it was given unto him to give breath to it, even to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as should not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

Naohide laws will be the bill of rights:

https://rumble.com/v6pu0zy-hate-speech-laws-isnt-just-about-criticizing-jews.-noahide-laws-is-their-en.html

We are already halfway thru the timeline within this link folks so prepare accordingly:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/

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