How we are gaslighted, gatekept, and dumbed down to order
Wise Wolf employed this delightful cartoon in his post today: The Elite are Now Gate-Keeping the Most Advanced AI Models to Prevent YOU from Escaping THEIR ‘Matrix’ of Control
It reminded me of the cartoon I made up four years ago regarding private intelligence in the United States.
You would think people would have figured it out now, but I fear they have been dumbed down by constant assault by brainwashing campaigns hidden in Google searches and Youtube cat videos.
Right now, it looks like we will be marched into the death camps watching amusing Lego videos supposedly made by Iran. The whole point is to get us celebrating the act of complaining, as opposed to taking action. Even for those who spend their time watching conspiracy videos at home, the topic is taboo during the day.
Most "conspiracy" topics are, unfortunately, taboo for the daytime. I push those limits and have found myself in constant turmoil from people who are unable and unwilling to understand. I do have some people who are willing to converse and am grateful for them, but the web is very convoluted and requires desire, effort, attention and consideration to try to understand what's happening. If they were on board with C19, then they are typically wayyyy behind the curve of understanding if they have had a change of heart.
I am not particularly smart, IMHO, but It's very obvious that most people have become incredibly dumbed down and are running on emotions over intelligence.
AI is the image of the beast and the new constitution!:
Revelation 13:15 And it was given unto him to give breath to it, even to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as should not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
Naohide laws will be the bill of rights:
https://rumble.com/v6pu0zy-hate-speech-laws-isnt-just-about-criticizing-jews.-noahide-laws-is-their-en.html
We are already halfway thru the timeline within this link folks so prepare accordingly:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/