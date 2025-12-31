ICE and its American ancestors

The evolution of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) into a private military force reporting to the Trump administration, and to the billionaires behind the scenes, is rightfully compared to the rise of the SS in Germany and the consolidation of deadly force in the hands of the Gestapo during the Nazi era. The creation of unaccountable domestic military forces to suppress all freedom of expression that was by its nature unaccountable to the law, and beyond the reach of the police, is remarkably similar.

However, as ICE continues to increase its military authority, to drag in various elements from the military and intelligence, and even to order missiles and other advanced weaponry for future combat, we need to also understand the precedents for ICE within America’s own institutional history as well. ICE has deep roots in America itself.

ICE in Portland

As H. Rap Brown put it, “Violence is as American as cherry pie.”

Critical precedents for ICE can be found in the organization of local militias in Kansas and Nebraska to promote slavery in the 1850s, and the general enforcement of slavery in the South by alliances between police, military, and vigilante groups.

After the Civil War ended and federal troops were withdrawn, the Klu Klux Clan was mobilized in the Southern States to serve a similar role, a private militia trained to attack African Americans and Republican forces demanding basic civil rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and reenforced by the Fourteenth Amendment. The horrific violence used against those advocating for basic rights after the Civil War (and before the more complete reconstruction under President Grant) suggests what is in store for us if Americans try to pretend that ICE is not what is obviously is.

Guy Gugliotta’s book Grant’s Enforcer: Taking Down the Klan (reviewed at WSWS) describes vividly the efforts of Lewis Merrill, the federal Army officer who led the crackdown on the Klu Klux Clan launched by President Ulysses S. Grant in October 1871 to suppress a “conspiracy against the Constitution” in accord with the Third Anti-KKK Enforcement Act. That successful effort to end the racist and class attacks on citizens by the KKK demonstrates clearly what is required to counter organized reactionary forces in the United States—a reality that a growing number of people finally are starting to recognize. The KKK was not a political party advocating for policy, but a violent and ruthless militia attacking civilians. There was only one way to respond.

Then there was the war on blacks, and other progressives, that started in earnest from the coup d’etat in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898 and continued through the 1940s. During that dark period in the South, the KKK was reborn with a new ideology based on eugenics and anti-socialist principles and carried out lynchings and mass murder for decades, serving as a private militia at the service of the rich and powerful—in a sense it was not until federal forces were deployed after Brown vs. Board of Education that those horrors were reduced.

KKK and “America First” in 1920s

Finally, we cannot leave out the use of private militias, and the US military, to launch terrorist attacks against the native peoples of the United States that date back to the colonial period, but reached a horrific peak in the late nineteenth century.

There were real efforts to counter such lawlessness actions by militias serving the rich and powerful in the United States. President Grant’s (whom I think may have been one of America’s greatest presidents) actions are but one example, but taking on those dark powers required a degree of commitment, an acceptance of risk, and an acknowledgement that these guys are not going to go away just because you hold a protest on weekends.