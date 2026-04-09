FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
1h

"The US is controlled by a trinity of private equity (finance capital), private intelligence firms, and global IT firms searching out profits at any cost to the citizens of the earth." In addition, it's part of a global crime syndicate where avarice ghouls vie for a better seat at the table. 🤑

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
4m

That's true. The Founding Fathers would have already ABOLISHED this kind of a government.

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