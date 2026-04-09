Impeach them all

Time for America to start from zero

The call of impeachment of self-crowned “secretary of war” Pete Hegseth by the Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari and a post from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, famous for her ineffective and open-ended statements, declared, “Whether by his Cabinet or Congress, the President must be removed from office. We are playing with the brink” were remarkably ineffective.

But then the civilizational threat ended in a promise of a peace deal—backed up by the globalists still remaining in Iran who made a meaningless promise that went against what most Iranians wanted.

There is no reason to believe that the crisis has been solved in any sense. Following the current trajectory, there is zero chance that congress will play its constitutional role again and do anything to Trump and company. Nothing resembling democracy is possible in light of the massive concentration of wealth and the effective privatization of all of government, largely under the control of multinational banks and corporations.

Among all the scenarios tossed out by the truthtellers, the possibility of a conflict within the US military is never even mentioned—even as it becomes increasingly clear that the current crisis, and the temporary disappearance of Donald Trump, and the insane statements that come from him on his Truth Social are the product not just of his deranged mind, but of a subterranean conflict within the military and intelligence.

This break in the United States military was probably related to the operation to seize uranium at the Isfahan facility which was then presented as a daring rescue. Most likely the dismissal of the US Army chief of staff General Randy George on April 2 was because he refused to go along with this highly risky operation. But the fact that more and more people are abandoning Trump and Hegseth does not mean things are going to get better.

If there is a clear break, and even conflict, in the military, it is between Central Command under Admiral Brad Cooper and Indo-Pacific Command Under Admiral Samuel Paparo. The split between the two centers of power in an increasingly militarized American political system are a result of 1) the fusion of Central Command with Israeli military and intelligence to a degree that is offensive even to the most cynical military contractors (especially in light of Israel’s weakening position); 2) the spread of a simplistic anti-semetic explanation for the current drive for world war that has many in the military thinking that Iran might be a better partner than Israel (we see that thinking best represented by Stew Peter’s praise for the bravery and integrity of Iranian military leaders); 3) the retention of some in Indo-Pacific Command who still have some intellectual sophistication and strategic ideas beyond Christian nationalist ideology—as opposed to the gutting of talent in Central Command; 4) Indo-Pacific Command’s ties to Japan, China, Taiwan, and even (in the background) to China encourages a broader concept of America’s future strategy which is not two dimensional, not magical thinking.

Paparo, unlike most of the rest of the military, was not promoted solely for his loyalty to the Christian Zionist cult and that independence shows in his day to day actions. Of course he is no angel, but he is competent. If Washington, Jerusalem and the Central Command start to sag, his team may pick up the slack, and or even take a confrontational position.

The first step is not for some Democrats, a party now so marinated in corruption and state crimes as to be worse than useless, to call for the impeachment of Donald Trump. The Democrats have supported almost everything he has done, and even backed down on their minor demands concerning ICE’s reign of terror.

No, the first step is for us to recognize that the United States has been a military dictatorship since the 2000 election and that the entire congress, the entire political system including all Democrats, Republicans, and even Greens and libertarians, as well as countless narcissistic public intellectuals, have had their hands in the make believe democracy and the for-show Congress that cannot talk about any of the massive state crimes that are ruled as no-no topics by Homeland Security.

We are not looking at Trump and Hegseth on the rocks. We are looking as the last decoration on the surface of the effective “government” of the United States peeling away to reveal that the United States is not run by any of those politicians at all (except to some degree Netanyahu) but rather by a trinity of private equity (finance capital), private intelligence firms, and global IT firms searching out profits at any cost to the citizens of the earth.

It is just like the movie The Terminator. The criminal assassin slowly has had its flesh blown away by the weapons fired at and its true nature has been revealed: an indestructible robot.

So also, recent extreme conflicts within Washington DC, and especially with Iran, has stripped away the façade to reveal that things in Washington are run by a tightly knit military within the military that makes up the skeleton beneath the Congress and White House. Those things are just for show.

The recent swing from unbelievable threat to destroy the Iranian people and Persian civilization permanently, using nuclear weapons (unbelievable) to an acceptance of Iran’s ten points for a ceasefire (absolutely impossible) suggests the we are witnessing not a return to stability, but rather the wide oscillation of a system that is out of control. On the surface, Trump and Kushner are making bets in the stock market and oil futures, and at some level want to pull out while they are still ahead. But the die is cast and there is no way back unless you start to pry apart the secret government that is making decisions—and that would require you to pry the billionaires away from their money and assets. We have not seen a trace of that anywhere, so we should assume that the push for world war will continue, here and there, and that the ceasefire with Iran will not be much different than the ceasefire in Gaza.

Threatening nuclear war, however, does change things. It makes it easier to threaten again; it normalizes the abnormal, as Jeffery Robertson recently pointed out. That is the greatest danger for us. Nuclear weapons, world war, genocide—are things it is ok to talk about, and even to do.

Thus, the first step for us is to demand a return to civilian rule in the United States. But we cannot do so until we openly recognize the massive state crimes like the 9.11 incident, the Covid 19 military intelligence operation, the numerous false flag attacks on citizens in the United States designed to create a mood of uncertainty and fear, the counterfeiting of money by the Federal Reserve for banks and billionaires, and other horrific actions taken not by Congress, not by the White House, but by this unaccountable institutional monster which cannot be named.

The next step we must take is to go far beyond calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump and/or Pete Hegseth. They would be replaced by members of the same club, following the same imperative to create growth and extract wealth through endless war for the entrenched oligarchs. We need to demand the resignation of every single member of congress and the entire executive branch. That is a lot of people, but it is a tiny handful compared with the number of American citizens. We can most certainly find a few thousand people who did not play any role in those horrific state crimes.