We are witnessing, like clockwork, a drive to blame Trump and his people for the transformation of the United States into a police state and to set up the Democratic Party as saviors. The implication of much that we are reading is that we must take real action, perhaps impeachment, and that the Democratic Party is going to lead the way

Those in Green Liberty and elsewhere who have been battling state crimes and shadow government from the start are going to be completely ignored yet again.

The first step towards another Trump impeachment circus was taken on May 1 when Democrat Congressman Al Green of Texas introduces articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

Recently those articles of impeachment, and Green’s statement, are getting attention again.

Of course, Trump should be impeached. He should never have been allowed to become president in the first place granted his criminal record and his direct involvement in state crimes. For that matter, the bogus 2024 election should never have been recognized—most certainly not with Trump as a “winner.”

But at this point, is impeaching Trump going to help anything at all?

Let us be honest with ourselves. The Democrats who are being held up as heroic figures battling against a “fascistic Trump” recently, whether Al Green or Bernie Sanders, all of them, without exception, deserve to be impeached and imprisoned. All of them collaborated in the coverup of the 9.11 false flag attacks, and many were involved in the planning leading up to that attack. All of them backed the creation of a police state after the Patriot Act and other criminal actions of the Federal government, and the continuance of that police state, including harassement of citizens by unaccountable Homeland Security agents, to this day. All of them backed the horrific Covid reign of terror that has killed and crippled tens of millions in America, and billions around the world, and they allowed billionaires to steal trillions from us through those crimes. None of them, not one, is demanding an investigation or compensation for damages, let alone criminal charges.

Democrats do not offer any sort of alternative to Trump.

Can we, as citizens, honestly believe that focusing in on Trump’s personal sins, without addressing the deep institutional rot that allowed that unqualified barker Trump to become president in the first place, will solve our problems? Trump is a placeholder for a team of billionaires who want us to be mad at him, and not organize a real movement and a real government. Democrats are not demanding that we arrest the billionaires or seize their ill-got assets. Not on your life!

DEMOCRATS.COM put up this posting that makes the Democrats look heroic after years of carrying out a Covid-19 reign of terror and refusing to respond to any of the serious violations of the constitution by the Trump administration.

Gavin Newsom should be locked in the same cell with Trump. He is the Pepsi to Trump’s Coca Cola.

We also witnessed the seizure and handcuffing of the Democrat US Senator Alex Padilla at a new news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles on June 12 when he tried to ask a few questions. Of course, this attack on someone trying to ask a legitimate question was deeply offensive, and illegal, and it is representative of an increasingly repressive police state.

Yet, the media overall placed on the emphasis on the fact that Padilla was a US Senator, implying that somehow it is okay to arrest someone for asking a question if they are not a senator.

I was criticized for making the suggestion that there was something funny about that event. But I think it is legitimate for us to question whether or not this arrest was also part of the show.

The arrests of citizens by ICE in LA were criminal and those who oversaw, or carried out, those actions in the mercenary groups posing as ICE are guilty of crimes.

But the arrest of Senator Padilla was odd. First of all, a US Senator would normally be accompanied by a secret service agent, or several, who would step in to defend him.

Would it be normal for him to be entirely alone? I must confess that based on my observations of the criminal actions undertaken by Democrats over the last twenty years that I believe that they would be entirely capable of staging such an event to make it seem as if Democrats were suddenly standing up to fascism. Senator Padilla’s record does not show his bravely standing up against fascism at all—through a eye-catching incident like this handcuffing certainly makes him suddenly visible.

I am not saying I am right, but I am asking for your opinion.

I have no doubt that the Trump administration is capable of attacking anyone, but one has to wonder whether it is an invisible secret government, perhaps enabled by the Trump administration, but not the Trump administration itself, that is in charge of all these actions and using the Republicans and Democrats as puppets to keep us from going after the billionaire parasite class.