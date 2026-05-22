Marie-Louise Jeanne Rouff

January 18, 1930-May 15, 2026

I am unable to finish the essay on my mother that I started writing a few days ago. Perhaps it is just too soon.

We held a small ceremony today to remember her in our apartment today.

After listening to both Buddhist music (which my mother would have appreciated) and classical music, and meditating on this central person in my life, I felt compelled to speak out. Here is a short spoken tribute. I will share the essay when I complete it.

My mother in her studio:

Watercolor of pine from my mother’s only visit to Japan in 1989.