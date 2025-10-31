I felt that after the catastrophic “camp diplomacy” flatter and fawn fest of the Trump-Takaichi meeting in Tokyo this week, it was absolutely necessary to articulate, if only very briefly, a vision for what might be a constructive and healthy relationship between the two nations. Truth and morality have to be front and center. As a scholar of classical Japanese literature, I feel that a deep understanding of Japan’s tradition is also essential for any engagement. Let us start with elementary school student exchanges and discussions between poets, painters, and the handicapped. Enough of diplomacy by investment bankers and military contractors.

For those who speak Japanese, the documentary in Japanese about my political and cultural activities (director Takubo Yuji) "Dr Pastreich’s Escape from a Collapsing United States: His Life Searching for Humanity’s Future in Eastern Civilization” will premier at Uplink Theatre (Parco, Kichijoji, Tokyo) on November 13 at 6:30 PM.