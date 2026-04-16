Institutional collapse empowers Trump

I want to share a small clip from my interview with Press TV from yesterday in which I state that the primary crisis is not a direct result of Trump’s personal flaws, or of the Epstein files, but the consequence of the institutional collapse radiating throughout all of American civilization. That collapse has created a vacuum which sucks in the lowest scavengers and parasites.

When observing at the accelerating collapse of the Trump regime, I was reminded of the reign of Caligula (37 AD-41 AD) which formed the pivot downward in the Roman Empire when the Praetorian Guard (like the CIA) eclipsed the authority of the constitution and overruled the senate completely. Caligula appointed a horse to the senate in a move to debase completely all authority in that institution in a move quite similar to what we see Trump attempting recently with his arch of triumph and his image of himself as Jesus.

Caligula

After Caligula’s assassination by dissatisfied Praetorian Guards, he was replaced by the more rational, and canny, Claudius. Claudius (41 AD- 54 AD) made real reforms and he returned rational governance to Rome.

Claudius

Nevertheless, he could not stop the slide. Claudius was replaced by Nero (54 AD-68 AD) who went even further in his corruption and false flag operations—including the murder of his own mother.

Nero

See the 1937 classic film “I Claudius” staring Charles Laughton

A similar parallel of institutional collapse that empowered the corrupt and psychopathic can be found in t the reign of Emperor Tianqi 天启帝 (1620-1627) of the Ming Dynasty. Tianqi left all affairs in the hands of the illiterate, but power-hungry, eunuch Wei Zhongxian 魏忠贤 who then ruthlessly killed off all rivals and destroyed the Donglin 东林 reformist faction (a group that has always been an inspiration for me). After Wei Zhongxian was finally removed from office, the promising Emperor Chongzhen 崇祯帝 (1627-1644) took power and attempted honest reforms much as had Claudius. However, as was the case in the Roman Empire, the institutional damage had been too great, the debts and collapse of infrastructure too overwhelming. Reform was impossible and the Ming Dynasty started to collapse from within.

The Ming Dynasty was eventually overthrown by the Manchus-a nation which did not have the strength to take over China. The Ming Dynasty fell because of internal corruption and internal rebellions that eventually forced the general Wu Sangui 吴三桂 to turn to the Manchus for help.

I wonder whether in the future certain factions in the United States will be forced to turn to China (or to another country) for help because the executive is so out of control in Washington DC that it inspires domestic rebellions.

In any case, one thing is clear. The mid-term elections, or the next president of the United States, is not going to be able to turn this mess around in a few years. If a new leader emerges, he or she will be supported by factions in the military who feel threatened by the Trump regime, and for that reason he or she will not be capable of carrying out the democratic and economic reforms necessary to bring real change.