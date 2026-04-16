FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
7h

encouraged by Trump's declining popularity? Do you think Caligula or Nero cared about popular opinion? The US practices an entirely new form of politics today

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DIGILEAK WORLD's avatar
DIGILEAK WORLD
5h

Trump is not an unqualified leader. Trump is a mass murderer and an actor for the multi-headed Cabal trying to corral the masses into a Technate controlled panopticon. There massive propaganda campaigns fueling wars, famine, torture and genocide are built on the foundation of the Fabian Society and their Eugenics mantra. Kman, editor, DIGILEAK News Not Noise

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