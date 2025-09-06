“A modern Hamlet sleepwalking through 9/11 and his awakening, our psychological and spiritual trauma, and the role of literature”

Interview with author Victoria N Alexander author of Locus Amoenus, a novel that limns comedy, and ultimate tragedy, of a contemporary Hamlet wandering through post 9.11 America and seeking a moral and scientific truth.

Victoria N. Alexander

Victoria N. Alexander, Ph.D., is a literary fiction novelist, writing about censored and controversial subjects with audacity, humor, and compassion. Her honors include the Washington Prize for Fiction for Smoking Hopes, Dallas Observer‘s “Best of 2003” for Naked Singularity, and the Literary Fiction Book Review award for Locus Amoenus, which was also a Dayton Literary Peace Prize nominee.

_____________________________

Locus Amoenus

“In this beautifully nuanced dark comedy, a 9/11 widow and her son, Hamlet, have retreated from Brooklyn to the idyllic rural countryside upstate, where for nearly eight years they have run a sustainable farm. Unfortunately, their outrageously obese neighbors, who prefer the starchy products of industrial agriculture, reject their elitist ways (recycling, eating healthy, reading).

Hamlet, who is now eighteen, is beginning to suspect that something is rotten in the United States of America, when health, happiness, and freedom are traded for cheap Walmart goods, Paxil, endless war, standard curriculum, and environmental degradation.

He becomes very depressed when, on the very day of the 8th anniversary of his father's death, his mother marries a horrid, boring bureaucrat named Claudius. Things get even more depressing for Hamlet when he learns from Horatio, a conspiracy theorist, that Claudius is a fraud.

The deceptions, spying, and corruption will ultimately lead, as in Shakespeare's play, to tragedy.”

You can receive a coupon for a free audio version of Locus Amoenus if you send at note to the message section at Victoria Alexander’s homepage

https://vnalexander.com/