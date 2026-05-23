Interview with Rainer Shea

Revolutionary Political Activism led by Youth in America

Center for Truth Politics

Emanuel Pastreich

May 23, 2026

Rainer Shae’s Substack Rainer’s Newsletter has become one of the most powerful voices for radical change in American politics. Rainer’s perspective is clearly leftist, and explicitly Marxist, addressing history, economics, and society in his writings, but focused today on the Epstein class and on political action.

Rainer took time to speak with the Center for Truth Politics about his approach to the political and the path that led him to his current commitment to unconditional organization of the opposition, starting at the local level. He observes that this current effort to organize workers effectively something that the American left has not been doing for the last seventy years. He relates how the knowhow, the infrastructure, for a serious labor movement in the United States had

been missing for so long that it had to be rebuilt from scratch. That seems to be exactly what is happening, and the process, based on what Rainer related, is quite advanced.