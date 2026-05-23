FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
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Excellent discussion with a young Marxist-Leninist revolutionary; very refreshing. I am in solidarity with the call for a Popular Front.

Green Liberty Caucus mission is to advance a liberation coalition and ultimately 'get rid of the banker class...' as Rainer said. Green Liberty is also in solidarity with the idea of an egalitarian revolution which would put the locus of revolution on the cities, and local areas, to build real democracies (revolutionary workers included); versus setting sites on workers in the workplace for a proletarian revolution.

In any case, go Rainer!

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/liberation-coalition-manifesto/

Check out my substack on the crisis of citizenship: https://chuckfall.substack.com/p/the-crisis-of-citizenship-is-the

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