Interview with Rainer Shea
Revolutionary Political Activism led by Youth in America
Interview with Rainer Shea
Revolutionary Political Activism led by Youth in America
Center for Truth Politics
Emanuel Pastreich
May 23, 2026
Rainer Shae’s Substack Rainer’s Newsletter has become one of the most powerful voices for radical change in American politics. Rainer’s perspective is clearly leftist, and explicitly Marxist, addressing history, economics, and society in his writings, but focused today on the Epstein class and on political action.
Rainer took time to speak with the Center for Truth Politics about his approach to the political and the path that led him to his current commitment to unconditional organization of the opposition, starting at the local level. He observes that this current effort to organize workers effectively something that the American left has not been doing for the last seventy years. He relates how the knowhow, the infrastructure, for a serious labor movement in the United States had
been missing for so long that it had to be rebuilt from scratch. That seems to be exactly what is happening, and the process, based on what Rainer related, is quite advanced.
Excellent discussion with a young Marxist-Leninist revolutionary; very refreshing. I am in solidarity with the call for a Popular Front.
Green Liberty Caucus mission is to advance a liberation coalition and ultimately 'get rid of the banker class...' as Rainer said. Green Liberty is also in solidarity with the idea of an egalitarian revolution which would put the locus of revolution on the cities, and local areas, to build real democracies (revolutionary workers included); versus setting sites on workers in the workplace for a proletarian revolution.
In any case, go Rainer!
https://greenlibertycaucus.org/liberation-coalition-manifesto/
Check out my substack on the crisis of citizenship: https://chuckfall.substack.com/p/the-crisis-of-citizenship-is-the