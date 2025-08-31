FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
3h

"Under the Constitution, the military budget should not be paid at all, because the Pentagon has never passed an audit. Expenditures of public funds without a public accounting violate Article 1, Section 9, Clause 7of the Constitution" ... Ellen Brown

All the unaccountable funds stolen by Pentagon and DOD, is black money. That's why there's no receipt, no statement on what it's spent. No transparency to the public because dark forces hide in their darkness. All that is used for seemingly growing AI Data centers that are competing with cell towers, for AI governance and control as enforcement for a surveillance Police State Gaza tested

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
23m

Highly relevant overviews:

The Big Picture of history, and how Trump fits in

https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/p/the-big-picture-of-history-and-how

One crime syndicate controls the entire world

https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/p/one-crime-syndicate-controls-the

Archive - The Predators versus The People

https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/archive?sort=new

The Secret Speech of General Chi Haotian – J.R. Nyquist Blog

https://jrnyquist.blog/2019/09/11/the-secret-speech-of-general-chi-haotian/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture