Please allow me to introduce an excellent article by my close associate in the fight for justice for the targeted and manipulated, David Iorlano. The attack on the mind, on subjectivity itself, in cultural, educational, institutional and electronic fashion, both short-term and long-term, is the front line in the current world war. Missiles, tanks, fighter planes and other stuff are often distractions. First the population is rendered foolish and narcissistic through a banal and indulgent culture, then all are targeted “Gaza-style” and slowly worn-down and destroyed using electronic, medical, and nano-technologies.

We need a movement—no we need an army, to take on this attack without being misled to foolish targets like Biden and Trump, Putin and Xi. This time, the war is truly global.

"Is Induced Behavior the 'New Normal'?"

An exploration of methods being used today by DARPA and Friends to manipulate emotions and behavior

Introduction

In this increasingly technocratic world, we are so lucky to have visionaries in our midst that would put Nostrdamus to shame! Around 4 years ago at the commencement of the worldwide roll out of the nano-tech infused jabs designed to track and trace every man woman and child on earth, The World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab gazed longingly into Baal's crystal bollocks and saw a vision of the future!

His vision foretold of the following prophecy:

"We must prepare for a more angry world"

He wasn't wrong. But was his insight a prediction or was it because he knew something the rest of us were unaware of?

Violence on the rise

Today our mainstream news channels are full of divisive programming, some of the most noteworthy being the push to separate the divine union of man and woman. They push stories pitting the very proponents of creation against each other!

Reports of increases in violence against women abounds! Likewise I believe that violence in general (regardless of your genitals or capacity to carry a child) has increased greatly since the issuance of the shots which happened to coincide with 5G roll-outs around the world. In fact one of the first places to trial 5G was Wuhan in China, ground zero for the supposed virus (as outlined in Frances Leaders excellent article below)!

If you want to reduce violence against women (or men or humans in general, as violence of any sort is not desirable if it can be avoided right?) then you might want to investigate the effect that Radio Frequency can have on people's emotions..

I am not talking about ambient radio-frequencies randomly flying through the ether...

I am talking about frequency DIRECTED at people in order to INDUCE RAGE, or any emotions at very SPECIFIC POINTS in time.

In order to fully understand this - the first hump you need to get over is that one of 24/7 surveillance and tracking of EVERY MAN, WOMAN AND CHILD. A capability that in turn makes a person susceptible to TARGETED attacks... Not just by people but by A.I. DRIVEN AUTONOMOUS WEAPONS!

This is happening NOW.

This may not have an immediate effect on you, but if and when it does, would you even realise?

Tracking, Tracing & Targeting

News reports deliberately create COGNITIVE DISSONANCE to make you BELIEVE that this is not happening.

For example - HIGH PROFILE NEWS CASES where people GO MISSING.

The reason these cases are BLOWN UP INTO BIG STORIES is to FOOL YOU into thinking that when people are missing, we have no way of locating them... This is a FARCE! A deliberate RUSE. It serves the purpose of making you think that 24/7 surveillance of the population isn't happening when IT IS! Your location is now tracked as traced 24/7 no cell phone required!

Not only can they locate you, but every conversation you have is not only accessible, but is being stored. Not only can your conversation be monitored in real-time, but the powers that be most likely have a facility akin to a Google Search for people's conversations.

This could work just like Google... You search for a term and it returns, not pages from the web, but scripts of conversations listing all the people who have spoken about this specific topic within a certain time period!

In fact this information is likely fed into a giant A.I. that those in power can literally ask it questions like:

Can you tell me how many people in this state are anti-government? Now give me a list. What about a list of people speaking out against the New World Order? Give me a list

Why do you think Trump has dedicated 500 million dollars to Project Stargate - a large part of which will be A.I. and Data processing centers via Palentir giving the state the ability to run a virtual simulation of the world and predict peoples actions through the concept of a “Digital Twin”. A digital representation of you that apparently knows you better than you know yourself (which I think is ridiculous).

This is a MASSIVE violation of humans rights to privacy and general decency.. It represents a trespass that is unforgivable.

Conversations can be monitored in real-time or searched for later.

But the surveillance doesn't stop here as the ability to convert your thoughts into text also exists and is present in the majority of the population!

This allows real-time or retrospective monitoring of your personal inner thoughts! It can even predict what you are going to do next!

Gecko Pico

Emotional Control

It has been more than 50 years since the establishment was made aware of the ability to induce emotion including RAGE in people simply through targeted Electromagentic frequency beamed at one or more subjects. Frequencies which are well within the range of ability of any number of telecommunications, military or satellite installations controlled by private organisations, government agencies and military world wide.

The following documentary containing footage from the 60's outlines just some of the experimentation and research going on more than 50 years ago in the field of modifying behaviour purely with the use of Radio Frequency. Needless to say, this research has gone ahead leaps and bounds since then to allow fine granular control of emotions and behaviours via this technique without need for implants or nano-technology.

The ability to control people’s emotions is part of the capabilities found within the SATAN A.I. surveillance and control system which includes each person as a node on the network.

They can throw any person (including you) into a rage at the press of a button! Of course, if you are targeted, it is possible that no-one has to press a button... The A.I. could happily do this for job for them.

Some people might have noticed that those around them have started to get angry at them if they talk bad about the establishment. They respond as if you are criticizing them personally! Often their anger and aggression will be perplexing to those who are attempting to share important information, as this response might be triggered simply by a passing comment about the foul state of affairs we find ourselves in.

At other times, simply doing something that your handlers doesn't like, might trigger those close to you, to start behaving as though you have done something to annoy them (even if they aren't aware of what you are doing!). In this case they are possibly weaponising this person to get to you.

This could be done through a combination of subliminal programming and EMF frequency (tech that is > 50 years old) applied at the point in time when the system wants the person to become angry!

A telltale sign of this occurring is erratic behavior where one day they are well mannered and usual, then the next day they become explosive in reaction and will not respond to logic.

DARPA N 3 + Meta A.I. = Mind Reading & Control

A technology which has been in development for over 30 years was developed by DARPA and is called N3 (pronounced "N cubed"), a Brain Computer Interface (BCI) which consists of a proliferation of tiny nano-tech based sensors that sit in the synapses of the brain allowing a very accurate model of brain activity in REAL TIME from a remote location.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) project is an ambitious initiative aiming to develop vast array of nanoscalar sensing and transmitting brain-computational interfaces (BCIs). An axiomatic attribute of such a system is obviating the burden and risks of neurosurgical implantation by instead introducing the nanomaterials via intranasally, intravenously and/or intraorally, and using electromagnetic fields to migrate the units to their distribution within the brain. It’s said that location is everything, and so too here. Arrays would require precise placement in order to engage specific nodes and networks, and it’s unknown if -and to what extent any “drift” might incur in system fidelity.

This coupled with the A.I. based technology released by Meta (i.e. Facebook) allows for converting thoughts to text. It can also convert imaginings, visualisations or even dreams into pictures regardless of where you are in the world!

Other advanced techniques could use the concept of heterodyning or Brain Activity Cloning technology that leverages the same DARPA N3 neural dust found in the synapses of the brain for surveillance but utilises a technique known as Neural Modulation or writing to the brain to induce behaviour that can be copies of previous experiences or experiences (as a sequence of brain activity) passed from one person to another IN REAL TIME via an A.I. based translation layer. Kind of like a one-way form of synthetic telepathy forcing one person's brain activity to another’s.

The ultimate (and likely desired) aim for this technology is to act on a target nearly like a form of PUPPETRY for the entire being. Their urges, what they think and what they say and do would be replaced with the urges, feelings and actions of the handler (or A.I.) who is basically taking the subject "for a spin" like a test drive in a new car....

Obviously the challenge is overriding a person's natural will, values and so on which is possible using the same brain modulation techniques to suppress a persons natural electrical impulses in the brain rendering the target as an empty shell. This is called Thalamocortical gating a technique that suppresses endogenous consciousness by controlling the flow of cognitive impulses through the cerebral cortex (essentially “muting” the default self).

Alcohol makes this process much easier for a handler to control the specific subject as it lowers inhibitions and stops them from blocking external signals as their wills are weak. I believe this is the same for many drugs particularly those that prevent the subject from keeping control of their own vessel (such as benzos).

In an extreme case this could cause the subject to totally lose control of their actions, urges and even beliefs and values. Their memory may be affected due to their experience being overridden by the will of another. A sign of this happening might be a blackout where you were active but do not remember anything that you did.

I believe that this ability to modulate the brain with accuracy is already being used. But considering that we are still seeing a proliferation of chem-trails continuing to be forced upon much of the populated regions of the world, could it be that they are not getting the level of control that they wish? The more neural dust sensors they can get into a person's brain the greater the control they can exert over them.

I believe that this form of control is responsible for much of the violence, accidents and lewd behaviour we are now seeing RIFE in our homes, and our communities…

Cell phones

Cell phones possibly facilitate these attacks although other forms of external transceivers such as those found on cell towers or satellites could facilitate the same. Often removing exposure to phones may help reduce the effectiveness of these methods. Phones still appear to be the strongest for this type of attack. But this is likely to change with the deployment of 6G technology are much higher frequencies that can be focused into a small area and allow increasingly precise modulation of the brain from afar. Many Newer phones contain a small version of a phased array antenna that allows beam steering that could facilitate of brain modulation.

This could be done through a mechanism that allows a signal to be received by the Body Area Network that then passes the message through the skull using a Terahertz network of nano-transceivers embedded under the skin and inside the skull.

Phones are very powerful and can go through multiple walls of a house and even a Faraday cage, you need to put them outside of the house in a car for example to avoid this type of control. It also does not matter if the phone is yours or not... The system could happily use a friends phone or any in the vicinity to facilitate the attack.

People are not themselves

Please note that you will not get a person who is being controlled or beamed with a RAGE command to see your point of view! They will be inconsolable and uncontrollable. Entering into an argument with them is FOLLY.. DO NOT DO THIS, Learn to swallow your pride and walk away.

Frequency attacks can be done EN MASS, so the idea of being faced with a situation where an entire group of people getting angry at once is very possible! Even inducing violent riots and unrest is possible.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER UNCHARACTERISTIC AGGRESSION FROM FRIENDS, FAMILY, ASSOCIATES or EVEN STRANGERS - WALK AWAY AND THEY WILL SNAP BACK INTO THEMSELVES IN TIME.

Later it will be like it never happened! That’s because the rage isn’t THEM… it’s the system! The fact that they return to their normal selves after this episode is PROOF it is not their doing! They may not even remember doing it. And even if they do, they will JUSTIFY their actions as being valid, even if their reasoning is illogical.

I know from my own experience how hard it is, but it's so important that people DO NOT FEED THE BEAST when it arises as it can be a dangerous thing to do! Always walk away… Give it 10 or 15 minutes and it will be like IT NEVER HAPPENED. This is not the person’s will… It’s inserted, modulated and fake…

Self-protecting programming

Be aware that trying to tell them that they are being controlled will likely result in MORE AGGRESSION and ANGER. This is part of the programming. It's designed to PREVENT THEM FROM REALISING THE TRUTH!

For those who have loved ones that are exhibiting this behaviour there is something you can try. This relates to utilising silent subliminals and subconscious programming in order to assist in de-programming harmful planted suggestions.

This is not something that should be taken lightly as it is possible that many kinds of protection mechanisms have been built into their minds in order to prevent this from happening.

Some victims of SRA report protection "programs" being embedded in their subconscious that may trigger suicidal behaviour if their other programs or alters are threatened.

This is as easy as using v2k and subliminal programming during sleep (which I believe is being used upon a large proportion of the population) to write to the subconscious, statements such as:

"If you begin to realise the reality of your conditioning you will lose the will to live and take your own life"

And so this type of de-programming must be approached with caution. This type of programming I believe can be used to weaken the will of a person and make them more inclined to follow external commands coming from the system or handlers. It is instrumental in creating a compliant and manageable population as it is an effective way to change people's beliefs and subconscious urges! The system is likely using this technique to protect itself from being found out... This would simply be done by inserting subliminals such as :

"People who talk about mind control are crazy, dangerous conspiracy theorists" "You only believe information from official sources" "You will avoid anyone who is talking about crazy conspiracy theories" "You get angry at people who suggest that your thoughts or actions aren't your own" "You get angry when people talk about crazy conspiracy theories"

Who is responsible??

This is a question that anyone who is a conscious target wants to understand. After-all how can you fight or even defend yourself from an unknown enemy? I have taken some time to realise what I have currently found in my limited capacity. But the reality becomes clearer each day.

There are no well known public associations, organisations or groups that we can clearly point to as the culprits as a whole..

Those responsible are from secret societies (many denominations) who belong to many known public and private organisations, NGO's, religious groups, secret societies and associations..

Freemasonry is probably one of the most well know of the enigmatic societies that have direct access to these programs including deciding who gets put on a list and they can also control targets as handlers and such...

That said there is an element of the lower ranks in masonry that would have no idea about it.

Many of those in the secret societies work in various organisations, government agencies, police, military and intelligence. And they leverage their positions to give access to various systems, information and abilities.

They thrive because they are so disparate and infiltrate so many organisations but never saturate the organisations so as to say the WHOLE of the organisation is composed entirely of them.

In their public lives they appear dissociated... This makes it difficult to draw lines between them...

And means that accusations at the Police, Military, Intel, Government agencies for example will be easily dismissed because not all within their organisation are complicit making it quite hard to prove anything...

But often those at the TOP of these organisations are complicit . This is the reason they are in that position. It is also why they are often untouchable.

Secret societies have controlled the world for millennia. They have refined their methods of control over many many lifetimes. They are masters of mind control, deception, illusion and manipulation.

These people operate with cold, callous action and little to no empathy. Nothing is by chance.

The world is ruled by signs and symbols... And even though most of us do not realise - so is ours!

Conclusion

In conclusion there are many techniques that allow the control of a person's minds, urges, beliefs, actions and emotions. Advances in neuroscience, A.I. telecommunications technologies has allowed a very broad, capable set of tools to be placed in the hands of those who do not have our best interests at heart.

It is prudent to understand these technologies, the best we can, in order to be able to mitigate and find solutions to ways to avoid them or at least reduce their effects.

Understanding what is being done to yourself and those around you is paramount if you are to remain safe and learn how to withstand and mitigate the effects of manipulations of both yourself and those around you.

Those who are responsible for this injustice of the people are increasing their understanding and hold over the minds of the people every day.

With massive amounts of funding going towards related projects from our infiltrated Governments such as those in neuroscience, artificial intelligence and telecommunications that are showing no signs of slowing down.

Unless something is done, the effects of these technologies have the potential to completely take over the will of the people, turning them in to mind controlled robots.

The battle of the mind is in full swing. The time is now to FIGHT FOR YOUR MIND!

