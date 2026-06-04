FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Alan Collinge's avatar
Alan Collinge
1h

Great question. One that is surely ruminating in the subconscious of the minds of many right now.

Glad to hear someone verbalize it.

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
2h

Hello Emmanuel.

I don't know what's coming, but I agree that something bad is coming fast. And the suspiciously fast, backroom deals allowing these data centers to pop up are part of it. I also agree they will be more accurately known as 'data-sentinels' for a planned panopticon. If nothing else, the predatory-parasite class is playing out a self-fulfilling prophecy in attempting to eliminate small-scale farms and other local attempts at food sustainability.

It's just as well that I'm in my own twilight years.

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