Data centers financed by the fake money created by the Federal Reserve and other corrupt global financial institutions, not to mention the pensions of ordinary people, are going up everywhere. The rush to construct these temples to technological control and manipulation can only be described as military in nature. These data centers are obviously not meant to help you store data, or to make communications more convenient for citizens. They use up such massive amounts of water and electricity that they will not viable be for more than a few years—despite their massive scale and the massive investment in their construction.

No one wants them and the efforts to oppose them are being stymied at every step to a degree that suggests that it is classified Homeland Security directives, not the actions of judges and politicians, that block the protests of citizens. Building data centers is a military action, one not unlike the military/intelligence implementation of COVID 19 described in the Covid Dossier. The construction is carried out in an extremely rapid manner, and then force fed to the entire population. The move is tactical, and it lines up with the construction of concentration camps by ICE (that can be quickly upgraded to death camps).

These data centers will be the centers that coordinate the use of drones, robots, and other weapons using data from satellites and CCTV cameras to track down and kill large numbers, perhaps tens of millions, of people. It will be easier to do so in the United States than in the West Bank and Lebanon because Americans are so completely unprepared and many have had their minds destroyed by decades of corporate media crap and narcissistic consumer culture.

The data centers are not meant to last more than a few years because this operation is not going to last that long.

But those who speak out about this real threat only attribute it to evil men, to bad apples. None of them are willing to consider the fact that the impending collapse of biodiversity (the sixth great extinction) and the destruction of the climate) will mean that the earth cannot support more than a billion people, or less, and that the billionaires are doing everything in their power to consolidate control because for them it is truly a matter of life and death.

Moreover, the supercomputers have already demonstrated that the danger of revolution is at an all-time high and the only way they can survive is to strike first in the most comprehensive and ruthless manner.