FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Carel Reyneke's avatar
Carel Reyneke
3hEdited

Great insights and well done on a succinct presentation. You summarised the rotten situation very well in 5 minutes, for those with eyes to see and ears to hear.

I agree the psychos perpetrating these vile crimes, are deliberately burning bridges and kliing any chance for diplomacy. Their sinister motives all go back to Mystery Babylon, the Mother of Harlots: Love and worship of money, greed, lust for power, these are the spiritual roots of the evil we see in the world.

Fear No Evil. The Lord has already conquered the world and we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the Satanic world cabal posturing as government.

"Though the cause of evil prosper, yet the Truth alone is strong."

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Piki's avatar
Piki
1h

'NOT on war, but on moving to 100% renewable energy, local manufacturing, local organic farming, and the promotion of a culture of frugality and self-sufficiency',

This is already happening Emanuel, at least here in Flanders Field - more and more organic local farmers are popping up and sell their produce locally. I myself work for free in such a communal garden. As far as I am concerned, the global collapse is good. Yes, we need sharp and honest men like you to guide us through this. Everything self-regulates, societies as a structure too; This is definitely happening now.

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