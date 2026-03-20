The decision to kill Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was not meant to cripple Iran. No! they knew it could not achieve that. The assassination was carried out so as to create an implacable foe in Iran, one in which the hard-liners ruled, in which diplomacy was no longer possible, and in which those opposed to war with Iran in the United States and Europe would be forced to support the war because the brutal attacks of the new Iran, in a militant decentralized “mosaic” form, cannot be stopped even when it they take down the core pillars of global agriculture, industry, communications, transportation, and trade. The entire system, like the Roman Empire in the 5

century, is going down.