Is this war about Trump’s idiocy, or something more sinister?
There is a powerful strand in the discussion about the war with Iran being carried on by the flawed half-truthtellers suggesting that Donald Trump and his team misunderstood, along with Netanyahu, the resiliency and the tenacity of the Iranian people and that they foolishly assumed that if they killed a bunch of top leaders, that the Iranians would fall on their knees and surrender.
Although there are people who think that way in the governments of the United States and Israel, the process taking place, led by the most deeply brainwashed Zionists and Christian Zionists, who lead this foolhardy charge into Hell, is magical and also psychopathic—and not a miscalculation.
The decision to kill Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was not meant to cripple Iran. No! they knew it could not achieve that. The assassination was carried out so as to create an implacable foe in Iran, one in which the hard-liners ruled, in which diplomacy was no longer possible, and in which those opposed to war with Iran in the United States and Europe would be forced to support the war because the brutal attacks of the new Iran, in a militant decentralized “mosaic” form, cannot be stopped even when it they take down the core pillars of global agriculture, industry, communications, transportation, and trade. The entire system, like the Roman Empire in the 5th century, is going down.
Similarly, the Israeli attack on the Iranian South Pars field was conducted in order to not only create an unprecedented global crisis, but to force Iran to attack Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and thus set off a world war, starting with energy.
The point of setting off that catastrophic escalation, domino effect, was also to assure that it will be impossible for any diplomats or negotiators to step in a few months from now and work out a deal. The road towards catastrophic world war, and also global famine and the collapse of the petroleum-based economy is being paved. This crisis, for the stock traders who surround Trump and Netanyahu, will keep the elite in power longer because they calculate that the little people will have no choice but to support them.
They may have miscalculated, however.
The first step we must take in response to this bid for world war to cover the asses of private equity speculators is to declare that the United States will move to a war-time economy that is focused NOT on war, but on moving to 100% renewable energy, local manufacturing, local organic farming, and the promotion of a culture of frugality and self-sufficiency. Sadly, we have seen little talk so far of such response among those who are supposedly the critics of this catastrophic war.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Great insights and well done on a succinct presentation. You summarised the rotten situation very well in 5 minutes, for those with eyes to see and ears to hear.
I agree the psychos perpetrating these vile crimes, are deliberately burning bridges and kliing any chance for diplomacy. Their sinister motives all go back to Mystery Babylon, the Mother of Harlots: Love and worship of money, greed, lust for power, these are the spiritual roots of the evil we see in the world.
Fear No Evil. The Lord has already conquered the world and we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the Satanic world cabal posturing as government.
"Though the cause of evil prosper, yet the Truth alone is strong."
'NOT on war, but on moving to 100% renewable energy, local manufacturing, local organic farming, and the promotion of a culture of frugality and self-sufficiency',
This is already happening Emanuel, at least here in Flanders Field - more and more organic local farmers are popping up and sell their produce locally. I myself work for free in such a communal garden. As far as I am concerned, the global collapse is good. Yes, we need sharp and honest men like you to guide us through this. Everything self-regulates, societies as a structure too; This is definitely happening now.