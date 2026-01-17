Launch a nationwide general strike!

Emanuel Pastreich

Independent Candidate for President

January 17, 2026

A coalition of labor groups and other NGOs dedicated to public service in the Minneapolis area have called for a general strike to counter the illegal and unconstitutional military occupation of the city of Minneapolis, thereafter most likely the state of Minnesota, and then the occupation of many other cities and states in the United States by ICE, Homeland Security in general, and a twisted web of private militias and private intelligence organizations, many, like Oracle and Palantir, with foreign ties; this occupation of Minnesota, employing the best practices developed during the occupation of Gaza, is but the first step towards establishing an effective military dictatorship from shore to shore, and around the world, that will last for decades.

A general strike from Friday, January 23, is planned and I fully, fully support this move. It will mean stopping all economic activity and boycotting, or taking actions to render immobile the technological and economic infrastructure supporting the ICE war on the citizens and it can, if effective, shut down the corporations supporting this military occupation in defiance of the law, the Constitution, and basic ethics.

The supporters at this moment of the general strike are

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1005,

SEIU Local 26,

UNITE HERE Local 17,

CWA Local 7250,

St. Paul Federation of Educators Local 28

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators

Faith in Minnesota and other NGOs.

As a candidate for president in the 2028 election within Green Liberty and at Center for Truth Politics, and as an opponent of fascistic government in any form, anywhere, I give my full support to this general strike in Minneapolis and I call on all women and men of conscience to join the battle

The fact that parts of this fight have been manipulated so as to mislead citizens into supporting the equally corrupt Democrats is not a good reason to hesitate in taking the lead in supporting this general strike.

Moreover, we must quickly make plans for a national general strike, and cooperate with general strikes around the world so as to effectively organize to wrest control of the economy, ideology, and governance from the parasitic billionaire class that has its long fangs in literally everything.

The Socialist Equality Party has made a call to go further, to launch a general strike across the entire United States. I fully support this move. Others have made similar demands and I offer my support in whatever capacity is appropriate.

I appreciate that the Socialist Equality Party has taken such a historically appropriate and brave stance.

I want to go one step further, however, and demand, with no ambiguity, that we address the fundamental problems that have made this transformation of ICE into a mercenary force possible, and that have made the Constitution irrelevant for a president-for-life dictator.

First, those involved in the general strike must move beyond the weak-kneed progressives who will not take on the establishment of military rule over much of the United States, Israel, Great Britain, and elsewhere, during the Bush administration, and especially as a result of the psychological operation, false-flag 9.11 incident that dealt a mortal wound to government in America. The general strike against ICE, the militarization of the economy, and the Trump administration also must denounce explicitly 9.11 and must demand justice for those directly impacted, and for the many truth tellers who have suffered. We cannot challenge ICE without challenging the false-flag operations and the financial-intelligence collusion that made this state of permanent chaos possible.

Second, we must denounce the Covid 19 psychological operation and the murder of tens of millions with bogus vaccines, and the weaponization of medicine, and the introduction of nano-warfare, and denounce it explicitly as part of the general strike. We cannot fight the current dictatorship until we take on that horrific operation that made all this possible.

Third, those involved in the general strike must denounce the use of classified “special access programs” to wage war on citizens using electronic and nano-technology in programs that no one is permitted to talk about. We must stand with the victims of these criminal campaigns because the decay of government that allows the current dictatorship is a direct result of those special access programs used to suppress the people.

Finally, we must address how the Federal Reserve and Department of the Treasury are being used by banks and private equity to counterfeit money and how they permit the economic takeover of the entire world by self-crowned billionaires who printed themselves massive fortunes through illegal means. Until we take down these hidden forces behind the curtains, we cannot end the horrors that they now use a senile Trump to implement the final solution.

Fascism is, in essence, imperialism turned inwards. We have been doing things just as horrible, or more horrible, in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine, and elsewhere. Now those evil wraiths have come home. We must denounce the entire system, not just Trump. We must create a truly independent citizenship, and independent economy, with our own hands.