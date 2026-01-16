FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1d

I ask everyone to repost… cross post… and make this Anti War song No.1

A simple message… NO I WON’T GIVE YOU MY SONS

No to war.

Help to make this song No.1

And send a message.

Not for me… for you.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/no-i-wont-give-you-my-sons

Reply
Share
6 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emanuel Pastreich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture