ISF will host an event on February 7 to introduce my book “The Man who Stole America” and also launch my presidential campaign for 2028. The event will be in Japanese, and held in Tokyo, but I am happy to discuss all matters in English and invite everyone to attend.

ISF主催トーク茶話会：Emanuel Pastreichさんを囲んでのトーク茶話会 2/7のご案内

日時

2026年2月7日（土）午後３～５時

参加費

1,000円（会員・サポーターは半額）

会場

ISF独立言論フォーラム本部（株式会社リンク会議室）東京都港区北青山2-14-4 アーガイル青山14F 株式会社リンク内 TEL 090-2856-0955

申請

https://isfweb.org/post-69449/

I plan to hold regular on-line town hall meetings open to all citizens in the months ahead as well.

Thanks for your support

Emanuel