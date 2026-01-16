Launch of 2028 Campaign for President and Book "The Man who Stole America"
ISF will host an event on February 7 to introduce my book “The Man who Stole America” and also launch my presidential campaign for 2028. The event will be in Japanese, and held in Tokyo, but I am happy to discuss all matters in English and invite everyone to attend.
ISF主催トーク茶話会：Emanuel Pastreichさんを囲んでのトーク茶話会 2/7のご案内
ISF事務局
その他
#お知らせ
#ISF
#木村朗
主催
独立言論フォーラム（ISF）
日時
2026年2月7日（土）午後３～５時
参加費
1,000円（会員・サポーターは半額）
会場
ISF独立言論フォーラム本部（株式会社リンク会議室）東京都港区北青山2-14-4 アーガイル青山14F 株式会社リンク内 TEL 090-2856-0955
申請
https://isfweb.org/post-69449/
I plan to hold regular on-line town hall meetings open to all citizens in the months ahead as well.
Thanks for your support
Emanuel
I ask everyone to repost… cross post… and make this Anti War song No.1
A simple message… NO I WON’T GIVE YOU MY SONS
No to war.
Help to make this song No.1
And send a message.
Not for me… for you.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/no-i-wont-give-you-my-sons