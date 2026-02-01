Although I launched the campaign for president in February, 2020 while still living in Washington DC, and I took the first steps to register as an independent candidate in the United States at that time, after speaking with friends and supporters, I did not start to articulate a position as a candidate in detail until I was forced to move to Korea at the end of the month. As I was brutally separated from my own family at the time, I did not have the time to focus on writing at that moment, especially after my ill wife (who would not survive the exile in Korea) was sent to me in Korea against her will. It was only by April that I had written a sufficient body of texts to launch a website in earnest and to deliver some of the most important speeches..

This speech from April, 2020, broadcast by Break News in Seoul, is the earliest speech from the campaign that was made public. In a sense was the start of my campaign in earnest. When watching this speech recently, I detected some real changes in content and delivery in speeches over the course of six years of campaigning.

Ultimately, the constant abuse heaped on me and my supporters did not discourage us, but it did mean that we had to assume this effort will be a bitter long haul and that most likely the real breakthrough will not come in the next decade, and perhaps not in our lifetimes. Some of the more optimistic language has faded as I dug in for the long fight.