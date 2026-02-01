Launch of Campaign in Korea
April, 2020
Although I launched the campaign for president in February, 2020 while still living in Washington DC, and I took the first steps to register as an independent candidate in the United States at that time, after speaking with friends and supporters, I did not start to articulate a position as a candidate in detail until I was forced to move to Korea at the end of the month. As I was brutally separated from my own family at the time, I did not have the time to focus on writing at that moment, especially after my ill wife (who would not survive the exile in Korea) was sent to me in Korea against her will. It was only by April that I had written a sufficient body of texts to launch a website in earnest and to deliver some of the most important speeches..
This speech from April, 2020, broadcast by Break News in Seoul, is the earliest speech from the campaign that was made public. In a sense was the start of my campaign in earnest. When watching this speech recently, I detected some real changes in content and delivery in speeches over the course of six years of campaigning.
Ultimately, the constant abuse heaped on me and my supporters did not discourage us, but it did mean that we had to assume this effort will be a bitter long haul and that most likely the real breakthrough will not come in the next decade, and perhaps not in our lifetimes. Some of the more optimistic language has faded as I dug in for the long fight.
Powerful reflection on how grassroots campaigns shift when reality kicks in. The honesty about shedding optimistic languag for a generational struggle is refreshing tbh, most candidates would never admit that breakthrough might not happen in their lifetime. I've seen similar erosion with local organizing wher initial enthusiasm hits institutional walls. Framing it as a long fight rather than a quick win actually buids more sustainable commitment.
The warnings of collapse are getting loud, and yet the solution has been in the wings for centuries, millenia really. It has been beaten back everytime by those who controlled the money. If the bankers had been jailed and their practices banned and the greenbacks continued to be issued as needed we would be living in a different world. If the late 29th century populists had won or in the 1930s any one of the monetary reform proposals presented could have ended the depression and created a totally different reality today, even if Congress had passed the NEED Act in 2011 ending the bankers monopoly and reeling in the empire, again, the world would be in a much better position.
As long as those who control the money keep winning we will continue to be paying for our own enslavement.Gold was never an answer but for the few who owned most of it. The solution still exists, and is still ignored even by those who see the train a'coming. Stupid amygdala dominated brains continue to rule and protect the rulers. People talk of democracy but don't know what it is and won't pursue it but for a few of us like you.
