FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
4h

Powerful reflection on how grassroots campaigns shift when reality kicks in. The honesty about shedding optimistic languag for a generational struggle is refreshing tbh, most candidates would never admit that breakthrough might not happen in their lifetime. I've seen similar erosion with local organizing wher initial enthusiasm hits institutional walls. Framing it as a long fight rather than a quick win actually buids more sustainable commitment.

Reply
Share
Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
1d

The warnings of collapse are getting loud, and yet the solution has been in the wings for centuries, millenia really. It has been beaten back everytime by those who controlled the money. If the bankers had been jailed and their practices banned and the greenbacks continued to be issued as needed we would be living in a different world. If the late 29th century populists had won or in the 1930s any one of the monetary reform proposals presented could have ended the depression and created a totally different reality today, even if Congress had passed the NEED Act in 2011 ending the bankers monopoly and reeling in the empire, again, the world would be in a much better position.

As long as those who control the money keep winning we will continue to be paying for our own enslavement.Gold was never an answer but for the few who owned most of it. The solution still exists, and is still ignored even by those who see the train a'coming. Stupid amygdala dominated brains continue to rule and protect the rulers. People talk of democracy but don't know what it is and won't pursue it but for a few of us like you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zrYSQ6FMKiM%C4%BA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtBzk06RoS0&t=6s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMpx7DUIZF0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZQRMJUzH4k

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emanuel Pastreich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture