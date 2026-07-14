La Liberté guidant le peuple

Eugène Delacroix

Today is Le quatorze Juillet, better known as the Bastille Day. That is the day that the revolutionaries stormed the notorious prison the Bastille, setting off the French Revolution.

The Bastille was the equivalent of an ICE camp, or perhaps CECOT, the 57-acre prison in El Salvator where ICE has sent so many innocent people to be tortured, to rot away.

The Bastille

CECOT





We have not seen such a storming of these concentration camps, or data centers, as of yet. But perhaps that day is not too far away.

Here is Edith Piaf’s remarkable performance.

EDITH PIAF

LA MARSEILLAISE

Allons enfants de la Patrie,

Le jour de gloire est arrivé !

Contre nous de la tyrannie

L’étendard sanglant est levé,

Entendez-vous dans les campagnes

Mugir ces féroces soldats ?

Ils viennent jusque dans vos bras

Égorger vos fils, vos compagnes !

Aux armes, citoyens,

Formez vos bataillons,

Marchons, marchons !

Qu’un sang impur

Abreuve nos sillons !





