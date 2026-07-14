Le Quatorze Juillet
Storm your local Bastille (ICE camp or AI data center)
La Liberté guidant le peuple
Eugène Delacroix
Today is Le quatorze Juillet, better known as the Bastille Day. That is the day that the revolutionaries stormed the notorious prison the Bastille, setting off the French Revolution.
The Bastille was the equivalent of an ICE camp, or perhaps CECOT, the 57-acre prison in El Salvator where ICE has sent so many innocent people to be tortured, to rot away.
The Bastille
CECOT
We have not seen such a storming of these concentration camps, or data centers, as of yet. But perhaps that day is not too far away.
Here is Edith Piaf’s remarkable performance.
EDITH PIAF
LA MARSEILLAISE
Allons enfants de la Patrie,
Le jour de gloire est arrivé !
Contre nous de la tyrannie
L’étendard sanglant est levé,
Entendez-vous dans les campagnes
Mugir ces féroces soldats ?
Ils viennent jusque dans vos bras
Égorger vos fils, vos compagnes !
Aux armes, citoyens,
Formez vos bataillons,
Marchons, marchons !
Qu’un sang impur
Abreuve nos sillons !