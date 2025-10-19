Len Bur’s odd comments on “No Kings”

Let us get this right for once

Len Bur of Targeted Justice made the following statement about the “No Kings” protests:

“No Kings is a misguided nostalgia rally. Today’s authoritarian power doesn’t wear crowns — it wears code and maps behavior. The true power lies in managing your perception, nudging your emotions, hacking your reasoning, shaping your thoughts, and modifying your behavior by interacting with your brain, - both indirectly and directly. All while making you believe this is impossible.”

Although I spoke frequently with Len in the past, and he helped to arrange for me to broadcast our message via Targeted Justice on several occasions, I cannot support this statement or the attitude of passive collaboration with proto-fascism that it implies.

Targeted Justice has taken the unfortunate step of embracing the Trump administration and actively promoting the complete fiction that the war on citizens is being addressed by Trump and Company, when in fact the situation is getting progressively worse under the rule of Peter Thiel (Palantir) and Larry Ellison (Oracle).

I asked Targeted Justice to condemn the illegal installation of Dan Caine as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff by Trump, replacing General Charles Q. Brown in a move that was blatantly illegal and unconstitutional. I noted in that email that Dan Caine is infamous for his support of illegal and immoral covert actions and was responsible for running SAP (special access programs) in Department of Defense that are used for the illegal abuse of citizens in the United States. Caine was unqualified for the position to start with and was only installed because he was open to serving as a gatekeeper for the most corrupt elements in the military.

The email I received in response stated (I can share with those who are interested, but I do not want to embarrass anyone unnecessarily) that I would be legally liable for inappropriate statements. Targeted Justice refused to make any comment on the topic.

Targeted Justice also refused to make any statement on the mysterious death of Engida Lemma, the leading figure in the targeted justice movement, bar none. They refused to make a statement even after I made an explicit request as a member, and after braver souls like David Iorlano (Gecko Pico) seized the bull by the horns and paid tribute to Engida’s leadership.

“No Kings” was undermined by Democratic Party operatives, especially in Indivisible, and by others whose job it was to avoid the tough issues. Yet the imperative to act is legitimate and such mass rallies are essential for letting people know that they are not alone.

Mass movements are required the overthrow this dictatorship, but mass movements alone will not do it.

The uses of emerging technology for mental manipulation and actual attacks on the mind is a new and deadly threat. But we will have to form mass movements that raise awareness and then allow us to shut off the water and the electricity for these AI centers, and force the release of all the classified plans for a slave society. Then we can inform citizens of the scale of this crime.

I hope that Targeted Justice can return to its roots and commit to a real battle for justice. Trump is a senile puppet and his puppet masters are the worst of the worst. The fact that Democrats are in bed with them does not keep us from seizing powerful social movements like No Kings and pushing them in the right direction.