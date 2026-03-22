“Let them switch to solar!”
Why those who know better are purposely setting you up for another catastrophe
Why are truth tellers silent about what we need to do right now to survive?
Remarkable indeed is how much time the truth tellers spend talking about how the United States and Israel are failing in their attacks on Iran, what a great crisis will result, but then, mysteriously, they are silent as the tomb about what people need to do right now in order to survive when there is no petroleum for transportation, no natural gas for heating and electricity, no helium for semiconductors, and no phosphates, or sulfur compounds, for fertilizers and basic chemical processes.
Why are they silent about what we as citizens need to do right now?
I will grant, as some have suggested, that there could be a conspiracy at the highest levels, including Iran, to create a fake crisis, a fake shortage, even a fake war. Although I do not put the probability at zero for such a scam, I think it is unlikely in light of the extensive reports that I have read so far. I have been looking for big inconstancies. There are lots of facts being covered up, but the contours seem to make sense.
That said, it is entirely possible that as global finance is digging a collective grave for humanity, they are also taking into account Napoleon’s advice to “never waste a crisis.”
I wonder whether the truth tellers are playing along (by means of their silence on the question of what we need to do) with this scheme of global finance to create a crisis on the scale of 9.11 and Covid using the total collapse of a petroleum-addicted society.
Think about it. If the “truth tellers” (Mearsheimer, Sachs, McGregor, Hedges, etc.) started warning us now, telling us that we need to move away from a petroleum-based economy immediately in order to survive, they would reduce the impact of the crisis and limit the capacity of global finance to induce trauma on society by using a completely unanticipated shortage to carry out a new and improved version of the lockdown.
Also of interest is the fact that none of the discussion about the rise in the cost of petroleum because of the war suggests that 1) it might be good that we are forced to wean ourselves of petroleum; 2) the rise in the cost of petroleum may not only because of the shortage caused by Iran, but may be the result in part of the manipulation of prices by the monopolies—IE price gauging.
To be honest, it would be a miracle if that were not happening at some level. At what level? Everyone is silent about that!
What we can see clearly is that there is no government left any more, anywhere, that it capable of scientifically rationing energy. What we will get is a lockdown in which the corporations (not accountable government) starve us—and the billionaires and their followers are free to do whatever they want. No doubt private planes will be unaffected by this shortage made up especially for the little people. As Marie Antoinette said, “Let them switch to solar!”
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I think we're on our own actually. It seems that's how people are. I am finding my kin but the people around me are plumb ignorant of what's going on and don't want to do anything different, not even the smallest thing. But there are a very few and I intend to be around them. I doubt the ruling bozos would stop oil. I believe Iran is in on this war because I just thought of something - why isn't Iran offering free energy? Why do they keep that secret too? They went along with covid, they went along with the Antarctica treaty. I've even seen now that the so-called maverick in Burkina Faso, Ibrihim Traore signed a deal with the US over healthcare. They're all the same. The idea of having rulers needs to become defunct. That is what gives us this living hell. Most people don't even think.
Geoengineering by bill gates-Harpa -DOD, etc is interfering with solar-so how do you stop them?