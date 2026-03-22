FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
8h

I think we're on our own actually. It seems that's how people are. I am finding my kin but the people around me are plumb ignorant of what's going on and don't want to do anything different, not even the smallest thing. But there are a very few and I intend to be around them. I doubt the ruling bozos would stop oil. I believe Iran is in on this war because I just thought of something - why isn't Iran offering free energy? Why do they keep that secret too? They went along with covid, they went along with the Antarctica treaty. I've even seen now that the so-called maverick in Burkina Faso, Ibrihim Traore signed a deal with the US over healthcare. They're all the same. The idea of having rulers needs to become defunct. That is what gives us this living hell. Most people don't even think.

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George Theodoru's avatar
George Theodoru
10h

Geoengineering by bill gates-Harpa -DOD, etc is interfering with solar-so how do you stop them?

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