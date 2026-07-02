I sent this email, and also a signed letter, to Professor Julie Hengst at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign last year. The letter was friendly, not confrontational, but the request was serious. I have not received any response.

The actions that Professor Hengst engaged in between 2001, when I was placed on permenent disability for mental illness (with documents declaring me mentally that were filled in before I had ever met the doctor) until I was dismissed on 2004 for insufficient publications, were blatantly criminal and unethical.

If I had been a Snowden or Assuange, the whole story would have been plastered all over the New York Times and people would be gathering to demand justice. But, because I am subject to the restrictions of special access program, the whole thing has never happened, and with the exception of Chuck Fall, no one has called for an investigation, or even a discussion, of that incident.

Professor Hengst was assigned (probably directly by the team at the CIA) the job of overseeing my rehabilitation after I had been placed on permenent disability in February, 2001 by Dr. Joseph Alper of the Carle Clinic Association. That was done without any medical tests or even an interview. I was called into Dr. Alper’s office, whom I had never met, and he showed me the report he had already written.

The entire mental illness charge was a farce, an excuse for dismissing me from my job for writing ideas suggesting that the United States did not have to assume North Korea and China were enemies, and also for questioning whether George W. Bush had been fairly elected. If you are interested in the details of that story, see my book Wrestling with Shadows.

Julie was friendly, and she and her husband even invited me and my children to a halloween party. But she created a series of ridiculous excercises to help me recover from a fictional mental illness that were foolish and insulting. She never indicated that there was anything wrong about her partcipation in this state crime, and she never responded to this letter. I sent similiar emails to all the important people involved in this campaign to discredit me as mentally ill. Only one person of those in my department ever responded, although he refused to discuss what actually happened or what his role had been.

Now that we have a substantial number of people in Green Liberty and Center for Truth Politics’ Justice for Targeted invididuals Program who support our efforts to demand truth, I hope that at last we can get at least a few people involved in these crimes to admit their criminal actions.

From: Emanuel Pastreich <epastreich@protonmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 at 13:04

Subject: Short note from Emanuel Pastreich

To: hengst@illinois.edu <hengst@illinois.edu>

> Dear Professor Hengst,

>

>

> I hope this letter finds you well and that you are prospering in your academic career at University of Illinois. I remember fondly your kind efforts to help me back in 2001-2003 and your consideration for my wife and my son at the time.

>

>

> I am writing today to ask for your help in addressing the special access program activated against me during the period I was at University of Illinois of which the core element was fabricated accusations of mental illness, production of false medical records, the illegal placement of me on medical leave for a non-existent mental illness and the process by which I was treated for this illness in a dishonest and unscientific manner.

>

> Perhaps you know that my recent request for the full release of all medical records from that period was denied without any reason.

>

> I am turning to you, as the responsible person still at University of Illinois who was intimately involved in this illegal and unconstitutional attack on my basic freedom and right to due process through a special access program which was directed by the federal government.

>

> I am referring specifically to your role overseeing a recovery program for me from this mental illness which did not exist but was rather a project to destroy my career for pointing out the illegal activities undertaken by the Bush Administration.

>

> I am happy to provide you with my own materials, but I would like you first to make a public statement, to me, and to the public, concerning what the program was as you understood it, what your duties were, and what the true state of affairs were. That means addressing the illegal and unconstitutional nature of the activities you were asked to engage in.

>

>

> I am not asking for an apology.

>

> I suggest you that you take your time to think about your response. I have waited for some 23 years to write you about this matter, but the process of seeking due process has been underway for decades.

>

> Your actions may have involved factors of which I am unaware, and I am not making any judgement here. I do want to stress the seriousness of the case. I am already prepared for the next step in this process and it will be significant, going far beyond the mild letter I wrote to the general counsel of the University of Illinois six months ago.

>

> You are a central figure and it is absolutely critical that you present yourself as supporting my right to due process, and exposing the process.

>

>

> Thank you again for your kind attention

>

>

> Respectfully

>

>

> Emanuel Pastreich

>

>

>

> Emanuel Pastreich

>

>

> President

> The Asia Institute

> (Washington D.C., Seoul, Tokyo)

> asia-institute.org

>

> 1 (650) 563-2847 USA

>

> 81 (0)80 4940 8782 (Japan)

>

>

>

>

>

> epastreich@protonmail.com