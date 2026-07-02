FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
13h

25 years is a long time. Do you have any idea why they wanted to shut you up? Were you talking about politicical change or the money system?

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3 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
10h

Might Professor Hengst be subject to an NDA? Perhaps she could speak freely if she appealed for whistleblower protection?

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