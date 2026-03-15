I received this note on LinkedIn today.

I had never seen anything like this before, but I expect we will see a lot more of this explicit censorship in the future. I use LinkedIn because it is one of the few remaining relatively independent platforms. I have pulled out of Facebook and X a long time ago. A wartime system of governance means that no debate can be tolerated. Already I have seen postings suggesting that because Trump has made a fatal decision, we should support him. I wonder whether AI will be suggesting we write that in the near future. In a sense, this is the death of social media. Perhaps it is ultimately for the better.