It is too early to know what exactly is taking place in Washington DC at this moment, in the hours before everyone gathers for Thanksgiving, but we can make some guesses.

The open hostility towards the Trump administration voiced openly on official websites of the Pentagon and the various related posts of the military suggests an unprecedented pushback against the radical consolidation of power under the masters of IT (now AI) specifically Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison, and other IT billionaires. A previously hidden battle of titans within the military is on the edge of breaking out into the open under the current pressures building as the super-rich try to consolidate complete control over everything.

On November 18 Elissa Slotkin and five other former military and intelligence congressmembers posted a short video on X that called on the military to refused illegal orders.

The video featured Senator Elissa Slotkin (Michigan), a former CIA officer; Senator Mark Kelley (Arizona), a former Navy captain; Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire), an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2010 to 2022; Representative Chris DeLuzio (Pennsylvania), a former Navy surface warfare officer; Representative Jason Crow (Colorado), a former Army Ranger and paratrooper; and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania).

The request that government personnel, military and intelligence officers, not follow illegal or unconstitutional orders is welcome and absolutely necessary.

The call to the military sounds sincere, and is carefully crafted.

We want to talk directly to members of the military and the intelligence community who take risks each day to keep Americans safe. We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution. Right now. the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders. Nobody has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution. We know this is hard and that it is a difficult time to be a public servant. But whether you are serving in the CIA, the Army, Our Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical. And know that we have your back. Because now, more than ever, the American people need you. We need you to stand up for our laws, our Constitution, and who we are as Americans. Don’t give up Don’t give up the ship.

But these politicians pose as if the Democratic Party is standing in opposition to the Trump administration. In reality, it refuses to take a stand on any substantial issues, and supports most of Trump’s policies without hesitation. These congressmen were not fighting to end cooperation with Israel, or the illegal actions of ICE. These congressmen asked military officers to not follow illegal orders, but they refused to do their job as congressmen and demand Trump’s resignation, or prepare for impeachment, let alone lead a general strike. They are concerned about themselves, primary, but at the same time, the threat to them is ultimately a threat to everyone.

Trump responded to their power by first demanding that they be arrested, and suggesting they should be shot for treason. That response was half-pro-wrestling bravado, and half a serious threat by operatives within the military-industrial blob who are moving towards control at any cost as their only way to maintain control. Of course, these sorts of threats have been going on for a long time in Washington DC (and people get killed). This is the first time, however, that level of politics is introduced to the public.

The FBI then launched investigations, accompanied by multiple death threats.

Clearly these congressmen represent a constituency in the military and intelligence who now feel that they are under direct threat and that Trump and Company are preparing something big that will sweep them out of power, and that it will employ force against them, and against anyone in the United States who resists.

We got a hint of what might be in store in the executive order of November 24th entitled “The Genesis Mission.”

The Genesis Mission appears a broad order empowering the IT/private intelligence/private equity players around Trump to use all information in all computers in the United States as a weapon to do whatever they feel like.

The executive order declares,

Today, America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth. To that end, my Administration has taken a number of actions to win that race, including issuing multiple Executive Orders and implementing America’s AI Action Plan, which recognizes the need to invest in AI-enabled science to accelerate scientific advancement. In this pivotal moment, the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project that was instrumental to our victory in World War II and was a critical basis for the foundation of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories. This order launches the “Genesis Mission” as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI‑accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century. The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets — the world’s largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments — to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs. The Genesis Mission will bring together our Nation’s research and development resources — combining the efforts of brilliant American scientists, including those at our national laboratories, with pioneering American businesses; world-renowned universities; and existing research infrastructure, data repositories, production plants, and national security sites — to achieve dramatic acceleration in AI development and utilization.

Reading behind the lines, we can see that the next world war, for these guys, is assumed to be a information world war, and that a Manhattan Project, like that which developed the atomic bomb, must be used to develop the AI version of the atomic bomb. That means some means of waging information warfare on a scale equal to, or greater than, nuclear war in terms of destruction and casualties. Perhaps this project, entirely hidden from public eyes like the Manhattan Project, include a large scoop of nano-weapons as well. We do not know, but these former-military congressmen probably do know what is planned.

The historical precedent to keep in mind when analyzing this development, going on right now, is the “Night of long knives” (30 June to 2 July 1934).

That massive purge within the Nazi Party eliminated the power of the SA as an independent player, and consolidated power in the SS, creating institutions with zero tolerance for dissent. That purge also eliminated a number of more leftist activists in the Nazi Party and pushed the party decisively in the most reactionary direction, in cooperation with industry. Most importantly, it empowered the party to carry out extrajudicial killings that were also outside of the chain of command of the traditional military and intelligence—thus creating a force that could drive Germany in a suicidal direction and suppress any and all opposition at all levels of society.

If such an internal purge is planned for the military, most likely we will learn soon that the AI banner was meant to cover up a new form of global information warfare that will literally take no prisoners.

Please forgive me for quoting the horrible Wikipedia, but I do not have time right now to do all the research about the Night of Long Knives.