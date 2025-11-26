FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
7h

More performative nonsense from the DNC/CIA who if were truly interested in securing gains for Americans would've "continued the shutdown" and told Air Traffic Controllers to "strike." If that happened, the Dems could've probably bargained for nationalizing the entire healthcare system, hence eliminating predatory insurance gangsters.

The corrupt political duopoly has work hand-in-hand for decades to extract the remaining wealth from the dwindling middle-class, while simultaneously developing a sinister national security state which relentlessly is deployed to deceive and surveil its own citizenry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
9h

Indeed. Very concerning. Today it has become almost routine to expel someone for ‘wrongthink’—a logic disturbingly reminiscent of what happened to physicist Lev Landau during Stalin’s rule, particularly amid the Great Purge of 1938.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture