FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
10h

Btw, the initiation fee to join Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, currently stands at a record $1 million. This represents a significant 43% increase from the previous price of $700,000. And does "not" include golf.

In any event, the Golden Wrecking Ball's "besty" is not Japan it's China. Didn't you notice how he and his billionaire tech bros were kneeling in submission. 🤑

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1 reply by Emanuel Pastreich
Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
7h

100,000 jobs for 100 billion dollars...only $1,000,000 per job!

Money laundering has always been a mafia ''perk''; now becoming evermore transparent in their narcissistic malevolence.

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