Lord Trump’s Castle Mar a Lago

It did not take long for Japanese bureaucrats to understand what they would be dealing with in this new Trump administration; it was like the previous Trump administration, except more extreme, more demeaning, and more insulting. A small group of extremely wealthy individuals who had declared that billionaires were the only people who count and only those who serve the billionaires are worth talking to, came to tell all Japanese that none of them were important, not even the Japanese billionaires.

The instinctive response of most Japanese was to bury their heads in the sand and hope that this Trump nightmare, aimed at enriching the rich, destroying Japan’s economy, and starting a world war, would just go away. There was no Japanese plan for how to change America, but there were plenty of American plans for how to change Japan.

Many American billionaires who had supported Kamala Harris, who found her rhetoric safer, quickly switched over to supporting Trump for their own economic benefit when they saw that he offered even greater benefits because he was unabashed in defending the wealth of the super-rich at any cost.

But to understand the Trump revolution, one has first to understand that throughout the Biden administration, Donald Trump never stopped being president in his mind, and among his loyal followers. Not only was the team at Heritage Foundation writing an 800-page manual for how to take over the Federal government and make it an appendage of private equity, Donald Trump was accepting tribute at his own “White House” where he was president as far as his team was concerned.

The gatherings of the extremely wealthy, and their followers, around Donald Trump did not take place at the White House, or Davos, or Even Los Vegas, but rather at a lavish resort that Donald Trump had created, including a whole mythology, over the last twenty years. This resort club for the select has enormous marble halls featuring ceilings and walls, as well as bathroom fixtures, that covered in gold, and mosaic patterns that recall the fabulous wealth of the Spanish empire, and the Venetian traders before that. It is in this private estate that the fabulously rich rubbed elbows with Don Trump, and with each other, and hatched the plans for the hostile takeover of the United States that has been implemented since January, 2025.

Trump is not rich enough, or fast enough, to serve as the driving force for the backroom deals on energy, technology, trade and finance that were behind the scenes at this sprawling estate, but it did not matter. Trump wanted to appear to be in charge and he was willing to take responsibility for everything. That was a perfect arrangement for the new masters of the universe who gathered at Mar a Lago, Trump’s castle adjacent to Palm Beach in Florida.

The first message that Donald Trump delivered to Japan came in the form of a post on Twitter concerning the visit of Abe Akie, widow of Abe Shinzo, to his castle Mar a Lago on December 15 for an intimate gathering. Trump’s wife Melania posted,

“It was a privilege to host Mrs. Akie Abe at Mar-a-Lago once again. We fondly remembered her late husband, former Prime Minister Abe, and honored his remarkable legacy.”

This sudden announcement was intended to serve as an insult to Ishiba Shigeru and the bureaucrats who were trying to help him who attempted to set up some sort of a formal meeting through the proper channels with Trump. Ishiba and his people were fully aware that Trump was on a suicide path and did not want Japan to commit suicide with the United States.

Japanese have been following established political and diplomatic protocol within the familiar power structure that has dominated US-Japan relations in the post-war period; yet the initial efforts to set up a meeting with Trump were rebuffed and refused. Trump’s representatives explained that legal restrictions meant he could not meet with Ishiba until he took office. This story was a fiction as he had met other world leaders. It was critical for Trump to show Japanese, and everyone else, that power determines everything for Trump and that power comes through connections and access to money, thus the institutions of government (which he is trying to completely destroy) are not all that important for him. The power structure of the Federal Government does not enhance his status as president, but is rather hinderance for him and his billionaire friends and they hope to tear it up and throw it away, thus allowing billionaires to rule the world directly.

Abe Shinzo was close to Trump because they had similar personalities, loved golf, and were both products of wealthy families but also upstarts who defied inherited traditions. Both of them employed connections with the emerging billionaire class around the world to combat the bureaucrats and intellectuals who play by the rules. Both them were equally self-centered, seeing the world in terms of themselves and their rich supporters, not in terms of organizations and institutions. Both used simplistic fairy tales with an immediate emotional appeal to overwhelm the politicians around them allowing them to make up the rules themselves.

On the weekend of February 10–12, 2017, President Trump and his wife Melania hosted Japanese prime minister Shinzō Abe and his Akie. That banquet was the first use of Mar-a-Lago to entertain an international leader, traditionally performed at the White House. On this weekend one of President Trump’s first international security crises happened, a North Korean missile launch. Trump and Abe conferred in full view of the other diners.

We do not know how the meeting with Akie was arranged before Ishiba could meet the new president, but seeing as Mar a Lago is a profitable private club and that membership costs 200,000 USD a year, we can assume that either Akie herself, or some close Japanese friend, was already a member.

Most likely it never crossed the mind of Ishiba, or his associates in the Liberal Democratic Party, that they needed to buy a membership at Mar a Lago in order to meet Trump. This new form of billionaire politics was alien to them, and to many Japanese, and Americans, who have a concept of the state and society based on a socioeconomic structure that no longer exists.

Although Ishiba was able to set up a formal meeting with Trump soon after, following great effort, there was a serious disconnect between his team and Trump’s team. Ishiba, following in the tradition of Tanaka Kakuei, is trying to establish a Japan that is a bit more independent of the United States. That is one of the reasons that Ishiba met with Xi Jinping on November 15 at the APEC summit in Peru, an act that most certainly could be seen as setting a new precedent.

But it was not just Ishiba who was not in the right circle with Trump. The “Japan experts” at think tanks like Brookings, CSIS, or Hudson in Washington DC whom the Liberal Democratic Party, and Japanese bureaucrats, rely on to keep them updated, did not know anything about how to get invited to Mar a Lago either—and most of them will never be invited there. Even Victor Cha, who had a godlike status in Asia Policy in Washington DC at CSIS, taking the mantle from Henry Kissinger, not only was ignored by Trump, but he was dismissed from his position on the Defense Policy Board by Trump on April 25.

The second clue as to how Trump would treat Japan was made clear the same day, although the event was reported separately, when the Japanese billionaire Son Masayoshi announced at Mar a Lago that he would invest 100 billion dollars in the United States over the next four years, and supposedly thereby create 10,000 new jobs. When I read that I had to wonder whether it was Son Masayoshi who is the paying member of Mar a Lago. Most certainly he accompanied Akie for this meeting that purposely excluded anyone in government.

Donald Trump rambled on and on at that press conference, as Son Masayoshi stood there and endured it. At the end Son was given a few minutes to say how much he liked Trump while Trump looked on from behind like a proud mafia boss. And then Trump sprung his little trap—asking Son to double his investment to 200 billion dollars—out of the blue. Son responded “Well, my promise is 100 billion, but he’s now asking me to do more. I think that with your leadership and my partnership with you, with your support I will try to make it happen. I will try to make it happen. He is a great negotiator.” Trump then grabbed Son in an awkward half hug, much like a pro wrestling wrestler and Son Masayoshi did his best to respond positively. The sudden request for more money, and the violent embrace, both of which were calculated to throw him off balance in a classic pro wrestling approach.

This Trump diplomacy, sophisticated in the sense that he surrounds himself with foreign guests radiating grandeur and political power, and then catches Japanese them off guard—is especially effective.

Trump and the small team including his son Donald Trump Jr. the Vice President of the Trump Organization, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner (CEO of Affinity Partners a private equity firm linked primarily to Saudi Arabia) and a few others, have no understanding of Japan and are not looking beyond immediate profits for themselves from wealthy families with similar interests. The meeting with Son Masayoshi was unlikely to create 100,000 jobs, and for that matter it is doubtful that 100 billion dollars will be invested by Japan in the United States. Trump did not see much difference between this stunt meeting with Kim Jung un—getting things done, or helping the people of Japan and the United States—was never his goal, never crossed his mind.

The third message to Japan came from Mar a Lago on the very same day from the third figure who was invited for this great deal making day on December 15, which happened to be the birthday of Emperor Nero, to highlight Trump’s return to power. The investment banker, and close friend of Trump (most likely member of Mar a Lago) George Glass, a man who made a fortune investing in technology through his Pacific Crest Securities, was announced as the next ambassador to Japan. Glass has no particular expertise on Asia, but he was one of the top fundraisers for the 2024 Trump campaign and was rewarded for that effort.

But it was more than that. George Glass had proved himself worthy in the previous Trump administration as the ambassador to Portugal where his primary job was to make life uncomfortable for the government of Portugal. His primary message to Portugal as ambassador was the Chinese investments were unacceptable, especially the plans of the Chinese company Three Gorges to take over the Portuguese energy company EDP and the expansion of the Chinese company Huawei in the Portuguese 5G market. He threatened that sanctions would be imposed on Portuguese companies that took Chinese investment. All interaction with China was described by Glass as a threat to security and defense.

There are plenty of reasons why Portugal should keep local control of energy and communications, but Glass was not concerned with national sovereignty, but only with making sure that Portugal was not working with Chinese companies.

The future of Port of Sines, a critical deepwater port that American companies wished to make a terminal for American natural gas produced by fracking also became a controversial topic.

Glass said that American investment would make Sines into “Singapore from the West.” But China investment in that container port would make it part of Belt and Road Initiative, which Portugal has been a part since 2018.

In September 2020, in an interview with the Portuguese magazine Expresso, Glass said that Portugal would have to choose “between its friends and allies and China.”

The role for Glass in Tokyo is already clear. He is threatening Japan at every turn that it must choose between China and the United States, and that terrible consequences await Japan if it makes the wrong choice.

Glass’s role is a bit different from that of the previous ambassador Rahm Emanuel who also was constantly brow beating government officials to adopt a hostile posture towards China that would enrich the military suppliers who backed Biden. Glass represents the Trump machine more directly—he does not take orders from the bureaucrats and traditional power brokers in Washington DC. Bureaucrats are not important in Trump’s world. Glass is more interested in cultivating relations with the super-rich, like Son Masayoshi, and treats the bureaucrats in the Minister of Foreign Affairs with contempt. He has no interest in little things. But big items, like forcing Japan to adopt economic policies that completely exclude China, forcing Japanese to adopt AI and eat American GMO rice, will be his uncompromising causes.

His role is to make threats, using all his authority and power, to frighten and intimidate.

One issue will be the renegotiation of the 5-year agreement for the hosting of 50,000 US troops in Japan that will be completed by 2026. Donald Trump previously tried to quadruple the Japanese contribution. The assumption on the part of Glass is that the United States has such overwhelming military and economic strength, and the Japanese are so cowardly and passive, that a similar tactic will work without any need to put forth a substantial vision for why the United States and Japan should continue to cooperate.

Trump tried to push Japan to quadruple its contribution toward the costs of stationing the troops to $8 billion a year previously, but he was not successful.

Mar a Lago emerged as a political center during the first Trump administration, and then after Trump moved there completely to this “Southern White House” and disputed the results of the 2020 election, it became the center for a complete transformation of American politics. Trump and his friends planned in the gilt halls of Mar a Lago the slow takeover of the Republican Party starting with the elimination of rival Republicans, whom he denounced as RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) in the campaign up until the 2022 elections, and then he set out to use his billionaire friends, help from the Netanyahu administration, and other players to completely take over fund-raising process for the entire Republican Party, and to place his associates in key positions to make it impossible to oppose Trump from within the Republican Paty.

He handled this process like he handled his big land deals in New York City in the 1980s and 1990s—a combination of attention grabbing through stunts and gimmicks, overwhelming public displays of raw power, and covert moves behind the scenes to secure enormous loans from investors so as to make his dreams real.

Trump was able to eliminate opposition in the Republican Party, and make rivals like Marco Rubio his loyal followers while working from Mar a Lago, so that in spite of his age and his crimes and bankruptcy, he was only candidate who could be even discussed seriously in the Republican Party.

Trump’s father made his money in real estate and was known as a brash, harsh and devious businessman. Trump grew up as a rich boy; he was taken by chauffer to elementary school in a limousine as a child and felt more at home with rich people even if his taste was somewhat garish.

His approach to everything in politics is grounded in the strategy of real estate speculation. The old adage of real estate is “there are three principles of real estate: location, location, and location.” That is how Trump operates. He is not interested in the details, but he is stubborn and unrelenting on acquiring the symbols of institutional power and financial power by placing himself close to them, in the right location. He has to rub elbows and associate with the rich and powerful, so that such power rubs off on him and he is obsessive on getting those connections to a degree that few in the world are.

Trump has spent sixty years trying to be seen at locations that represent money and power and always in prominent position, always at the center. He wants to be associated in people’s minds with those who he meets so that he acquires an aura of authority as a result—much in the same way that real estate increases in value when perceived to be connected to things of value, people with money,

The rise of Mar a Lago as a political center represents a profound shift in American society that most intellectuals (especially in Japan) refuse to recognize and which the media tries its best to hide from us.

Mar a Lago is the castle of a warlord and its use in America ushers in a new age of feudalism in which all the previous rules of politics and international relations are no longer valid, replaced with the raw power of warlords that are tied together by personal relations—much as happened at the end of the Roman Empire, or the end of Kamakura bakufu. In this new political reality, one’s expertise, one’s education, one’s taste and discretion, or even connoisseurship of fine objects, is not critical at all. This new elite made up of billionaires is distinct from the wealthy elite who supported Biden or Harris, or Clinton before, who went to good colleges like Harvard, read educated newspapers like the New York Times or the magazine the Atlantic, and supported seemingly rational think tanks like Brookings Institution (no matter how brutal and dishonest the tactics used by those think tanks may have been).

In this new political reality, one must be a billionaire, or a vassal of a billionaire, in order to be recognized as significant in politics. People who work for multinational corporations and handle hundreds of billions of dollars for their clients, people who are politically skillful and good with numbers and data, those people are not invited to parties at Mar a Lago.

Meritocracy is dead in the United States, in Japan, and around the world; experts who are dedicated to some larger vision of a transparent and accountable government no longer make decisions and the virtue we see on TV is a show, not a reality. Let us remember that meritocracy, and especially the civil service examination, is what made the British Empire, the United States, and Japan so powerful in the late 19th century. After the Opium Wars, wars in which British were able to use covert action, and much improved military weapons to humiliate the Qing Empire and start to impose a semi-colonial rule, the British also recognized the genius of Chinese systems for administrating large populations through a civil service exam. The British Empire, while busy humiliating the Chinese, was copying the best of the Qing Dynasty civil service system. They understood the value of creating a bureaucratic class whose interests were tied to the head of state, the emperor or president, but who had superior skills and specialized training necessary to actually administer a global empire. The British East India Company started to imitate the Chinese civil service system early on. In 1853 the Earl of Granville in the British House of Lords stated that China was able to control such a large number of citizens was

“Respect for the humanities in bureaucrats in China is carried to the greatest possible extent and the Manchus could govern China for so many years entirely to the manner in which by this means of the exam system.”

The United States adopted a similar system in 1871 as did Japan after the Meiji Restoration. The result in the great powers was the creation of a government that is run by a meritocracy, and that meritocracy is assumed to make long-term decisions for the good of the nation—even if there is corruption here and there.

The Trump attack on the deep state, echoed by the far right in Britain, Germany, Japan and Great Britain, was above all a war on the bureaucrats, on the power of the meritocracy which has defined international relations since the 19th century. The challenge for Japanese trying to understand how Washington DC has changed is understanding that there is no meritocracy around Trump, and he and his people have deep hostility to intellectuals; they want to eliminate all experts from government. For Trump and friends it is only possession of assets, many of which are made up through stock, bonds, derivatives, and other tools, that gives authority.

The liberal class in America, the lawyers, doctors, professors, government bureaucrats, and other professionals who played such an important role in civil society, and who could rise to great heights if they were skillful, lucky, are no longer making decisions, and increasingly they are being threatened with prison for opposing Trump policies.

When Trump talked about fighting the deep state in his presidential campaign, he was engaging in a brilliant bit of rhetoric, straight out of professional wrestling, one intended to get Americans on board and in support of the destruction of their own country. The deep state, the corruption of government through its fusion with corporations and banks that engage in massive criminal activities beyond the reach of the law, of the citizen, is a massive crisis but Trump was not taking and steps to address that crisis-he was taking funding from those corporations and banks.

His supporters, like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel made their massive fortunes from the deep state, they have the military and intelligence budgets pay their companies like Palantir and Space X billions of dollars through contracts that have never been made public. They use government funding to enrich themselves by privatizing all state functions, and they are preparing to privatize the entire Federal government under Trump.

Trump’s war with Harvard, a corrupt institute that has wandered far from its original goals, is nevertheless a perfect representation of how Trump’s forces are trying to take down what remains of the government, of professionals working with government, and also professionals within corporations and universities, who follow the law and adhere to the rules, who uphold to the scientific method, and who want to maintain a rules-based system that regulates interactions between individuals and organizations. Trump can attack them successfully because they have become so corrupt that they lack moral standing but their destruction as a class will usher in even greater chaos.

Trump’s supporters want to break up the government into feudal fiefdoms which are run for profit by the government and to make sure there exists no force in civil society that is capable of challenging the overwhelming power of the billionaires.

Mar a Lago

A Disneyland of Power, Performance and Desire

With a pink tower that pushes up into the sky and offers a 360-degree view of Palm Beach and the ocean, surrounded by a golf course, pool, numerous palm trees, featuring an elaborate ball room, gold plating on furniture and walls, Mar A Lago is literally Donald Trump’s castle or as he calls it, his “presidential palace”

The interiors from the marble floors and vaulted ceilings, to the heavy furniture, draws on what is best known as “Spanish Revival style. The house is a mediterranean-style villa” an adaptation of Hispano-Moresque architecture of Spain that was popular back in the 1920s but only survives here and there today.

Trump made Mar-a-Lago a private club, but it also serves as the residence of Donald Trump, a duality that symbolizes his effort to make himself into a brand that has value. That represents the spirit of the Trump administration: do not build any lasting institutions, but build a brand that can be cashed in for value immediately.

The roof is covered with 20,000 roofing tiles taken from a Cuban castle and the entrance hall, the patio, and the master bedrooms are decorated with 36,000 15th century tiles collected from across Spain in the 1880s by a wealthy woman Mrs. Horace Havermeyer. That is to say that much of the historical value of this colossal mansion came from the remnants of the decayed Spanish empire which the United States defeated a few decades before Mar-A-Lago was constructed.

Mar A Lago was built by the heir to the Post Cereal fortune, and unparalleled socialite, Marjorie Merriweather Post, between 1924 and 1927. The building alone is 5,810 square meters in size and has 126 rooms.

Marjorie Merriweather Post hired the famed architect Marion Sims Wyeth and Joseph Urban for interior design and exterior decorations, spending around US $7 million (equivalent to $125 million today)—making it one of the most expensive mansions ever built. She left the estate to the United States government as a “Winter White House” in 1973, but the government refused it do to the high cost of maintenance—allowing Donald Trump to acquire it in 1985.

The Trump family maintains private quarters in a closed-off area on the grounds. And allows members of the Mar-a-Lago Club, for an annual fee of 200,000 USD, to use the rest of the facilities.

Membership at Mar-A-Lago means access to powerful people and celebrities and many important deals were made here long before Trump became president. It was also the location for various covert activities carried out by Jeffery Epstein and Mossad operative Ghislaine Maxwell. They introduced underage women to powerful political figures—perhaps as part of their operation to bribe and then extort powerful figures with photographs of them with underage women who were part of their prostitution ring. Benjamin Netanyahu has been a repeated guest and the close ties of Trump with Israel and its intelligence and lobbying networks are a major feature of this power center.

The best-known case was that of Virginia Giuffre was a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago when she was approached by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein and then sold to powerful clients. The use of Mar-a-Lago for sex trafficking, and the ties of Epstein and Maxwell to Mossad would have been enough to sink any ordinary politician, but Trump had built up a powerful network of insiders.

Epstein would die in a mysterious death in August, 2019 raising questions not only about why he died immediately after his death—or if he even died, but also about how he had been protected. The central figure in protecting Epstein was the government official, and Hispanic American, Alex Acosta, whom Trump had made Secretary of Labor in 2017, and was planning to make attorney general in 2019. But then word got out about what Acosta had done to protect Epstein, notably his role in setting up a secret deal to end the prosecution with the government was kept secret from the lawyers of the victims of his sex crimes.

In 2007 the FBI had produced an indictment of Epstein for sex trafficking minors.

But Acosta, then the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, agreed to a grant immunity from all federal criminal charges to Epstein, along with four named co-conspirators (and unnamed “ co-conspirators). Acosta remarked, of the record, at the time, that he had made this deal not to prosecute because Epstein was an “intelligence asset.” None of the details of the use Mar a Lago for sex trafficking, blackmail and favors to the powerful, by American and Israeli intelligence agencies has come to light, but if we look at the close relationship that Trump developed thereafter with Netanyahu and Edelson, it is not hard to guess what took place then, and what may be going on still today.

During Trump’s presidency, Mar-a-Lago was made into the White House, including a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) was operational at Mar-a-Lago. He continued to treat it as the White House after the 2020 election as he adopted the position, not without reason, that he had not lost the election. The result was an effort by the Democratic Party, and government insiders in Washington DC to close down the Mar-a-Lago based political base for Trump, which culminated in the accusations from the Department of Justic that he had 15 boxes of documents with documents marked as classified. The FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022 in which it recovered over 13,000 government documents, 300 of which were classified, and used them to attack Trump. The effort was a failure; Trump’s influence in the Republican party increased. It was a new political system called the “Mar-a-Lago machine” by the New York Times.

Mar-a-Lago is far from Washington DC. For this reason, Trump developed a version of it close to the White House, the Trump International Hotel (now known as the Waldorf-Astoria) in what was the National Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue.

During Trump’s first term, his team at the White House, and Trump himself, made it clear to visitors, foreign and domestic, that staying at the Trump International Hotel would me most helpful to their opportunities for access. That hotel was filled with lobbyists, diplomats, and corporate operators who jockeyed for a chance to meet someone in Trump’s team, or family. Word is out on the street today that Trump is trying to find a way to purchase the hotel back now that he will be spending time in Washington DC again. His son Eric Trump, vice president of the Trump Organization, has been given this task.

The very name Mar a Lago suggests an affinity with Israel that goes deeper than Trump’s ties to Mossad. Mar a Lago means literally “from the ocean to the lake” and forms an interesting parallel with the call of Palestinians “From the river to the sea” whereby they mean that the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea should be independent.

Donald Trump immediately saw an analogy between the Gaza “ceasefire” and the potential to redevelopment Gaza as a project like what he has done in New York City and Atlantic City.

He had talks with his “good friend” the King of Jordan about a big-money solution for Gaza, a plan to build housing for the 1.5 million Palestinians who will be relocated out of Gaza into concentration camps to be erected in Jordan, Egypt, Syria, and elsewhere.

He started to see the Palestinians as similar to the poor tenants he drove out so that he could build his luxury Trump Hotels and Trump Towers, all the while raking in massive government subsidies:

Trump declared,

“You’re talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing.”

He did not even mention the plans to redevelop Lebanon as part of this big free-for-all. Most likely, Gaza, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria will all be part of a “Greater Israel-Trumpland” development that will be governed from the massive American Embassy being erected in secrecy in Beirut. That embassy will be the second largest embassy in the world, and will employ 5,000 or more people (compared with the US embassy in China with 1,300 total employees) in a country with a population of 5.5 million.

The Gaza of working people and open markets will vanish without a trace. Trump put it clearly,

“Gaza’s interesting, it’s a phenomenal location. On the sea, the best weather. Everything’s good. Some beautiful things can be done with it. It’s very interesting. Some fantastic things can be done with it.”

Come to think of it, Gaza looks a lot like Palm Beach. Perfect for a new Mar a Lago and Casino!

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