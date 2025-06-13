One of my favorite movies of all time is the film “Mephisto” starring Klaus Maria Brandauer as a regional actor who moves to Berlin and achieves great fame as an actor in the 1930s. In the process of pursuing his career, he distances himself from his radical roots with working leftist intellectuals and eventually finds a patron in the Nazi Party itself. The movie depicts very concretely how an intellectual allows himself to be seduced by fame and luxury, by authority and access to power, eventually leading him to embrace the unspeakable. “Mephisto” is based on a novel by Klaus Mann, son of Thomas Mann, written in 1936—the very moment of the crisis depicted in the movie.

The protagonist, Hendrik Höfgen, watches his close friends flee Germany as it becomes increasingly repressive.

I highly, highly, recommend you watch this film so as to understand what we are up against today.

You can watch the entire film “Mephisto” (1981) on line here.

Democratic US Senator Alex Padilla handcuffed after trying to ask a question of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. Although this event could be a bit of crisis acting (I do not believe that it was) the meaning is the same.