One of my favorite movies of all time is the film “Mephisto” starring Klaus Maria Brandauer as a regional actor who moves to Berlin and achieves great fame as an actor in the 1930s. In the process of pursuing his career, he distances himself from his radical roots with working leftist intellectuals and eventually finds a patron in the Nazi Party itself. The movie depicts very concretely how an intellectual allows himself to be seduced by fame and luxury, by authority and access to power, eventually leading him to embrace the unspeakable. “Mephisto” is based on a novel by Klaus Mann, son of Thomas Mann, written in 1936—the very moment of the crisis depicted in the movie.
The protagonist, Hendrik Höfgen, watches his close friends flee Germany as it becomes increasingly repressive.
I highly, highly, recommend you watch this film so as to understand what we are up against today.
You can watch the entire film “Mephisto” (1981) on line here.
Democratic US Senator Alex Padilla handcuffed after trying to ask a question of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. Although this event could be a bit of crisis acting (I do not believe that it was) the meaning is the same.
JEWS.
JEWS, JEWS!!!
Test Your Political IQ; See if you can connect the dots:
Total Pro-Israel Contributions to Trump’s 2024 Presidential Campaign:
…. pro-Israel interest groups and individuals contributed over $230 million to efforts benefiting Trump since 2020, with the bulk tied to the 2024 cycle. This figure includes direct campaign contributions, independent expenditures, and super PAC spending, though exact breakdowns for 2024 alone are less precise….
Pro-Israel donors, primarily Miriam Adelson through her Preserve America PAC, contributed an estimated $106–150 million to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, with Adelson’s $106 million being the most verifiable figure. (Link via Grok: US election 2024: Who are the mega-rich donors backing Trump?, Reuters? Grok
Question—What is Miriam Adelson’s position on US intervention in Iran?
Miriam Adelson’s position on U.S. intervention in Iran is not explicitly detailed in her own public statements, but her actions, affiliations, and the legacy of her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, strongly suggest she supports a hawkish stance, including potential military action to counter Iran’s nuclear program and regional influence.…
Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, was outspoken about U.S. intervention in Iran, famously advocating in 2013 for a nuclear strike on an Iranian desert as a “demonstration” to force Iran to abandon its nuclear program, followed by a threat to nuke Tehran if it didn’t comply. He stated at a Yeshiva University panel, “You pick up your cell phone and you call somewhere in Nebraska and you say, ‘OK let it go’… Then you say, ‘See! The next one is in the middle of Tehran.’”…
Miriam funds organizations advocating strong measures against Iran, such as:
United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI): Received $500,000 from the Adelson Family Foundation in 2013 and opposes diplomacy with Iran, favoring sanctions and military pressure.
Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD): Received $1.5 million from the Adelsons and pushes for preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, per The Nation (2015).
Miriam Adelson’s position on U.S. intervention in Iran, inferred from her political donations, affiliations, and media influence, is likely hawkish, favoring strong measures—potentially including military action—to counter Iran’s nuclear program and regional role, in alignment with Israel’s security priorities. While she has not publicly advocated for specific interventions like her late husband’s nuclear strike proposal, her $100 million+ support for Trump, funding of anti-Iran groups, and role in Israel Hayom suggest she endorses a confrontational U.S. approach.
https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/memo-from-iran-we-are-ready/?utm_source=email&utm_campaign=mwhitney
America’s Military Doctrine: Targeting and Killing Civilians
The targeting of civilians and the killing of children in Gaza is modelled on numerous US sponsored massacres of civilians (1945-2023) including the 2004 attack on Fallujah. (More than 30 Million mainly civilian deaths in US-led wars in what is euphemistically called the “post War Era”).
Veteran War correspondent Felicity Arbuthnot reflected on the indescribable barbarity of the 2004 Fallujah massacre, which resulted in countless deaths and destruction. It was a genocide conducted by the U.S military:
“The Americans invaded, chillingly: “house to house, room to room”, raining death and destruction on the proud, ancient “City of Mosques.”
Marines killed so many civilians that the municipal soccer stadium had to be turned into a graveyard …
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/man-oh-man-controlling-jews-and-controlled