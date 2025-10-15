Militant Democracy
Precious advice from Karl Loewenstein, a man who battled fascism in a previous age
The German scholar of constitutional law Karl Lowenstein advanced the concept of “militant democracy.” Militant democracy is the concept that there is a practical and strategic need for a radical defense of democracy and the rule of law when it is under assault by fascistic forces who employ the assets of democracy such as freedom of speech, free elections, and transparent systems of deliberative government as tools to advance totalitarian government and to destroy democracy itself.
The locus classicus for “militant democracy” is Karl Loewenstein’s article “Militant Democracy and Fundamental Rights” that appeared in The American Political Science Review in 1937, the height of the takeover of governments across Europe by fascist political parties. The similarity between the bleak political reality that Loewenstein described, and what we see today as the heads of NATO countries commit to raising defense spending and embracing a radically militarized economy and repressive political system, is clear.
Karl Loewenstein fled Germany in 1933 when he and other defenders of constitutional governance were subject to personal threats by the Nazi Party after it took power. He ended up teaching at Yale and then Amherst College.
Loewenstein studied different forms of democratic governance over decades and developed a new field of comparative constitutional law. That is to say that Loewenstein was keenly aware of the specifics of how a militarized fascist movements took over countries step by step and why they could not be defeated at home through attempts to debate laws, or to contest actions in courts (as the foolish leaders in the Democratic Party are doing now) because fascism depends on emotionalism, not rational thought or logic, and it treats the systems of democratic deliberation as mere soft targets to be taken over by brutal means.
Loewenstein saw remarkable uniformity in fascist movements and he recognized, accurately, that fascism was not an ideology or political philosophy at all, but a technique for the hostile takeover of a government.
Fascism, he noted, is similar in its “hatred towards communism, Marxism, and socialism, antisemitism, hostility to freemasons, pacifists, and similar international organizations; the ‘leadership principle’ and abolition of liberal democracy and its institutions; a hazy sort of corporativism; general house-cleaning under the slogans of ‘regeneration’ and ‘renovation;’ rampant nationalism.”
Little has changed 90 years later.
Loewenstein was unambiguous in his postmortem for Germany and other states overrun by fascism,
“Democracy and democratic tolerance have been used for their own destruction. Under cover of fundamental rights and the rule of law, the anti-democratic machine could be built up and set in motion legally. Calculating adroitly that democracy could not, without self-abnegation, deny to anybody of public opinion the full use of the free institutions of speech, press, assembly, and parliamentary participation, fascist exponents systematically discredit the democratic order and make it unworkable by paralyzing its functions until chaos reigns. They exploit the tolerant confidence of democratic ideology that in the long run truth is stronger than falsehood.”
He suggested that those defending democracy must form a common front and that democratic movements across the world must cooperate with each other as closely as the fascistic movements do. Most importantly, he held, based on his experience in Germany, that democratic forces cannot imitate the emotionalism used by the fascists, but that they must adopt a militant democracy that is organized and that denies democratic rights of expression and political action to those who use those rights to carry out political warfare for the purpose of domination.
Loewenstein stated bluntly what most progressives and conservatives in America are not willing to accept, even at this late date, but that must be taken seriously in light of the moves by the Trump administration, with full cooperation of the Democratic Party, to militarize the state against its own citizens such a way that it will be impossible for states, or courts, to contest the empowerment of multinational IT corporations to use AI for social and economic control.
Loewenstein says,
“Few seriously objected to the temporary suspension of constitutional principles for the sake of national self-defense. ‘During war,’ observes Leon Blum, ‘legality takes a vacation.’ Once more, democracy is at war, although an underground war on the inner front. Constitutional scruples can no longer restrain from restrictions on democratic fundamentals, for the sake of ultimately preserving these very fundamentals.”
Leon Blum, the socialist leader in France of the 1930s was entirely correct in recognizing that full legality cannot be preserved when one is under attack. The time has come to take seriously the possibility that we must become militant, and that being militant will ultimately mean forming a provisional government that will contest the authority of the criminal organizations that pose as government in Washington while overseeing massive state crimes.
Loewenstein made it clear when he wrote,
“Constitutions are dynamic to the extent that they allow for peaceful change by regular methods, but they have to be stiffened and hardened when confronted by movements intent upon their destruction. Where fundamental rights are institutionalized, their temporary suspension is justified. When the ordinary channels of legislation are blocked by obstruction and sabotage, the democratic state uses the emergency powers of enabling legislation which implicitly, if not explicitly, are involved in the very notion of government.”
The full text of Loewenstein’s article “Militant Democracy and Fundamental Rights” is available here:
Loewenstein's conclusion
As shown by this survey, democracy in self-defense against extremism has by no means remained inactive. At last, the terrifying spell of fascism’s basilisk glance has been broken; European democracy has overstepped democratic fundamentalism and risen to militancy. The fascist technique has been discerned and is being met by effective counteraction. Fire is fought with fire. Much has been done; still more remains to be done. Not even the maximum of defense measures in democracies is equal to the minimum of self-protection which the most lenient authoritarian state deems indispensable. Furthermore, democracy should be on its guard against too much optimism. To over-estimate the ultimate efficiency of legislative provisions against fascist emotional technique would be a dangerous self-deception. The statute-book is only a subsidiary expedient of the militant will for self-preservation. The most perfectly drafted and devised statutes are not worth the paper on which they are written unless supported by indomitable will to survive. Whether successful defense is ultimately possible depends on too many factors to be discussed here. National traditions, economic considerations, the social stratification, the sociological pattern, and the specific juridical technique of each individual country, as well as the trend of world politics, come into play. In order definitely to overcome the danger of Europe’s going wholly fascist, it would be necessary to remove the causes, that is, to change the mental structure of this age of the masses and of rationalized emotion. No human effort can force such a course upon history. Emotional government in one form or another must have its way until mastered by new psycho-technical methods which regularize the fluctuations between rationalism and mysticism.
Perhaps the time has come when it is no longer wise to close one’s eyes to the fact that liberal democracy, suitable, in the last analysis, only for the political aristocrats among the nations, is beginning to lose the day to the awakened masses. Salvation of
the absolute values of democracy is not to be expected from abdication in favor of emotionalism, utilized for wanton or selfish purposes by self-appointed leaders, but by deliberate transformation of obsolete forms and rigid concepts into the new instrumentalities of “disciplined,” or even-let us not shy from the word-“authoritarian,” democracy. Whether this goal is reached by transubstantiation of the traditional parliamentary techniques as in Belgium, Czechoslovakia, and, last but not least,
Great Britain, or by the straightforward devices of constitutional reform as in the Irish Free State or in Estonia, is perhaps of secondary importance when compared with the immediate end, namely, that those who control the emotionalism of the masses should be made, by constitutional processes, ultimately and irrevocably responsible to the people.
In this sense, democracy has to be redefined. It should be-at — least for the transitional stage until a better social adjustment to the conditions of the technological age has been accomplished — the application of disciplined authority, by liberal-minded men, for the ultimate ends of liberal government: human dignity and freedom.
In the meantime, since a majority of the people in all democracies under observation is still averse to the fascist mentality, the least that ought to be expected is that the governments in charge of the constitutional processes should be willing to meet and de- feat the fascist technique on its own battle-ground. The first step toward the much-needed democratic International is awareness of the common danger, coupled with recognition of what has been done in the way of defense by other nations in similar predicaments. To neglect the experience of democracies deceased would be tantamount to surrender for democracies living.
Obviously, no country whatever is immunized from fascism as a world movement. Once this incontrovertible fact is recognized, the question suggests itself as to whether legislative measures against incipient fascism are perhaps required in the United States. To investigate possibilities in this direction would be beyond the limits of the present study. If, however, the question be answered in the affirmative, a second problem becomes that of devising federal or state anti-extremist legislation in conformity with the elaborate fundamentalism of constitutional rights enshrined in the American constitution.
