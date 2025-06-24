“Militant Democracy as a political culture in a Green Party that will win”

Emanuel Pastreich

Director of Center for Truth Politics & former candidate in the Green Party US presidential campaign

Time: 5:30 PM East Coast; 8:30 PM East Coast



Jun 26, 2025

Sponsored by Oregon Greens, Green Renaissance, Green Liberty Caucus, the Center for Truth Politics, and People for Democratic Revolution

Pastreich will discuss how creating a new political culture can be a winning formula for Greens. He calls for a politics that is founded on scientific and moral truth, that rejects unconditionally the politics of indulgence, falsehood, narcissism, which are the defining elements of plutocracy. If Greens followed this course, embracing militant democracy, to quote Karl Loewenstein, the Greens will start winning and break free of the Ben and Jerry’s trap.