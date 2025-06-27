FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Paulo Kirk
16m

Resistance is not a thousand and one Documentaries or dozens of Podcast, as the usual Limited Hangout suspects make the rounds chatting it up with Scotty Boy or Ray McGovern or Larry Johnson, et al.

I need you on my radio show, in the community of Lincoln County, which is streamed worldwide on KYAQ.org.

It's 11:30 am PST, Friday, so, we need to work on a phone call from wherever you all, and with Aussie Binoy Kampmark, we did it via Teams, which was a bear to get into MP3 format, but here it is:

https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/06/the-century-of-the-jew-is-hot-hot-wars/

Small 91.7 FM getting high-level interviews, again, gratis, and few listeners email the board to say I am kick-ass, which I AM.

June 25, in the Archives -- https://archive.kyaq.org/

+--+

6 pm to 7 Wednesdays PST

July 2 will be Freedom Farms. Working the soil when leaving incarceration -- https://freedom-farms.org/

July 9, reintroducing Sea Otters to Oregon with Chanel Hason, Elakha Alliance -- https://www.elakhaalliance.org/

July 16, Nigeria, Madu Smart Ajaja, from Houston, talking about his country Nigeria.

Will Potter, Green is the New Red and his newest book, Little Red Barns, July 23: Animal rights and gag laws and designating farm animal rights folk as terrorists. == https://www.willpotter.com/

July 30 local woman, from Waldport, fighting the City Manager and road crew, Teresa Carter.

August 6 Wisconsin's Draconian probation provisos on steroids, and other issues around the prison industrial complex with Kelly Kloss.

Max Wilbert, Bright Green Lies, and with CELDF, and an environmental sanity warrior. 13 August. -- https://celdf.org/ https://maxwilbert.substack.com/

Don Gomez, Stern Castle Publishing, August 20.

Taylor Yount, with her new book, My Sutured Mind: Poems of Healing Beyond Trauma, with local Ukrainian artist, Veta Bakhtina, artwork. August 27.

September 3, Jeremy Kuzmarov, author of five books, his latest being, Warmonger: How Clinton's Malign Foreign Policy Launched the US Trajectory from Bush II to Biden and managing editor of Covert Action Magazine -- https://covertactionmagazine.com/

Zachary Stocks, Executive Director, Oregon Black Pioneers September 10 == https://oregonblackpioneers.org/

+--+

I'll be writing a piece on Jeremy and my conversation, and posting the link before the Sept. 3 airing.

My rants here:

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/here-we-go-the-psychosis-of-white

