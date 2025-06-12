The oath taken by American military officers is

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter.”

It is clear that a military officer cannot follow a person claiming to be leader who does not recognize and follow the Constitution.

Concerning the deployment of the Marines in Los Angeles, Steve Hill a protester and Marine Corps veteran, declared,

“Whoever the commanding officer is should know that we don’t follow orders that are unlawful. We follow lawful orders. The Marines are not for the streets of America.”

The Intercept

There is no oath to defend flags or personalities, or billionaires.