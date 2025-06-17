I am sure that there are those in the Trumpnyahu Administration who are busy getting ready their “Mission Accomplished” banners. We do not know what will happen over the next month, but we can be certain that the American-Israeli IT hidden empire will be a ruin in five years, maybe much sooner. Their bet was that US and Israeli interests (with their pals around the world) could use their super-advanced technology to take over the entire earth and thus make this war with Iran into a success because they were playing by different rules. But they have seriously miscalculated concerning what these new technologies, so dependent on massive amounts of electricity can do. The fact that the United States has had to go this far to help out Israel means that this military action was a failure. Even if the entire Iranian government collapses, things will only get worse for Israel.It is also entirely possible that the desired regime change will bring in people who are more focused and ruthless in their war with Israel.

The way that the Trump administration played a big fake game with the Netanyahu administration, including the grand fakeout of a Trump fallout with Netanyahu and a Trump bid for real peace while they were planning all along to attack Iran and thus give both Trump and Netanyahu grounds to declare military rule at home and save their collective asses, was only smart in the pro-wrestling ring.

In the long term, in the real world, it reduces both countries to rotten banana republics which are going down fast. The flood of experts out of the United States and Israel is a perfect parallel to the flood of citizens out of Tehran. The hate at every level for Israel and the United States accross the region after Gaza and this sneaky attack is the final nail in the Greater Israel coffin.