FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
6h

Treason? Christ. The food removal program of England against the Irish? That economic induced starvation scheme?

These Goyim and Jews deal in slavery. And every body part is weighed for profit. Endless numbers of minds mined.

Appitrocacy. Apps not even anticipated are already developed.

Tyranny? We can't even get the Jews pigeon holes for murdering their allies (sic) on the USS Liberty.

Asset forfeiture for a sativa seed found on a Leer jet?

Bye bye agency.

Money and Jewish supremacy in their conjoined fucking form are the evils.

Little Tel Aviv in California? You ain't seen nothing yet with these tech Mengeles

https://open.substack.com/pub/paulokirk/p/the-voice-of-judaism-is-the-coughing?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
9h

I'm an agnostic, that being said "usury" is considered a sin in Christian and Islam theology. Interestingly enough, that's also the case in Judaism. So Shylock was a sinner.😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture