Emanuel Pastreich

January 13, 2026

When President Trump released his presidential order “Withdrawing the United States from International Organizations” on January 7, pulling the United States out of 66 major international organizations (31 are within the United Nations) the writing was on the wall: The United States, once a center for internationalist idealism in the post-war period, has become the most isolationist nation on the face of the Earth, advocating for military solutions to everything and the endless consumption of oil and coal.

There is no practical reason for the United Nations headquarters to remain in New York City as long as the United States ignores international law, denies climate change, and supports racist and extremist religious groups as national policy. In fact, Donald Trump and company are most likely planning for the United States to leave the United Nations in the near future, perhaps as a result of the Maduro show trial which is being held in a New York court so as to leave open the door for such a move.

Now is the perfect moment for Japan to take the bold step of offering to bring the United Nations headquarters to Asia, where it belongs. If the United Nations’ headquarters is in Japan, that will symbolize the critical new role of Asia in international relations, science, and human civilization.

Japan was the earliest Asian nation to adopt Western culture in earnest in the 19th century while at the same time maintaining its political independence. Today Japan is a member of G7 and has close ties to Europe, Africa, and South America. At the same time, Japan is deeply connected to the civilizations of the East, from Confucianism and Buddhism, to animism and Daoism. Moreover, Japan is uniquely popular in the international community as a fair arbiter and as a nation respected for its commitment to peace. Japan today is the country that the most people globally say they want to visit.

Japan has played a vital role in international organizations, serving as a central player in peace movements since the 1950s, its citizens leading the effort to abolish nuclear weapons that is best represented by the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Japan’s Hidankyo in 2024 for its efforts to end the threat of nuclear war.

The absence of a major United Nations office in Asia has struck global citizens as odd for a long time. Why should the United Nations, which is supposed to represent the entire world, have most of its offices in New York and Geneva?

Japan is already home to the United Nations University in Tokyo, which makes an excellent companion for the United Nations headquarters. Yet the best place for the United Nations in Japan would be in Okinawa, the archipelago of peace that connects Japan with China culturally and geographically. Okinawa embodies the noble struggle of native peoples to preserve their traditions in the face of overwhelming modernity, ruthless economic systems, and militarism.

Placing the United Nations headquarters in Okinawa would transform those islands. Sadly, the traditions of peace and stability that Okinawans have held up for thousands of years are being overwhelmed by a drive by elements in the United States and Japan to rapidly militarize the islands in preparation for a war with China. That action is part of a dangerous plan to use strategic competition with China, and a massive military buildup, to distract from internal economic contradictions in Japan, and in the United States, and to artificially stimulate the economy for the rich and powerful by vastly increasing the military budget.

When the headquarters of the United Nations is established in Okinawa, peace and conflict resolution will become the primary role for Okinawa.

Let us remember that the Ryukyu Kingdom, which became Okinawa, was famous for its sophisticated diplomacy. The Ryukyu Kingdom was able to maintain close ties with both China and Japan, even at times when China and Japan made conflicting demands, because of its sophisticated use of cultural exchanges with both nations. That Ryukyu tradition of cultural engagement with all sides within larger geopolitical struggles could be a model for what the United Nations becomes after it is relocated to Asia.

The United Nations charter was written almost exclusively based on European concepts of international law, diplomacy, geopolitical strategy, and political philosophy. The rich traditions of Asia, which value sustainability, long-term planning, agriculture, intellectual and spiritual achievement, and ethical practices were not included, but they can shape the new direction of the United Nations as evolves.

We need a United Nations that pursues diplomacy and conflict resolution focused on people, not on money and raw materials, that are directed towards the long-term fate of humanity, not on the short-term profits of corporations or the indulgent desires of wealthy benefactors of foundations, and that are dedicated to creating ethical habits and policies, not securing big budgets and attracting gaudy attention.

The new home of the United Nations in Okinawa will epitomize this transformation of the United Nations to meet the challenges of our time, and, at the same time, it will also represent a return to the United Nation’s original internationalist, not globalist, roots.