FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Knoxville Anarchist's avatar
Knoxville Anarchist
21h

What an advanced societies Japan and China are. The philosopher Nietzsche said that music is a tool of motivational power. And I have just learned in the Gemini A.I. chatbot that music can increase the levels of dopamine which is needed for revolutionary activities

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stef hope's avatar
stef hope
1d

I'm glad to see japanese gathering in a peaceful way against the war as well as not being represesented by political parties.

I certainly don't agree with racism and bad conditions at work for anyone.

But nowadays we seem to get mixed up between xenophobia and ethnocentrism. Japan is probably one of the few countries that defend their identity and culture and definitely China is not a good example of respect for it's own people and it's another Empire colonizing the world as USA.

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