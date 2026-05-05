Music, Art and the resistance to war and racism in Tokyo

The plaza beneath the Southeast exit of Shinjuku Station, Tokyo’s commuter hub, became the stage for a remarkable political protest on May 2 that brought together more than 500 Japanese youth for a protest against war, racial hatred, and the oppression of working people.

In contrast to more predictable protests held in front of the Diet, this protest took an artistic form not seen since the 1960s that included carefully orchestrated music, handmade posters and flags, and a series of inspiring speeches that called out to youth to take control of their own lives. Between the cries of “Takaichi must go!” and “Fuck Trump” impassioned voices called out to alienated youth, “You are not alone!”

The posters, flags, badges, and materials were carefully designed with a striking aesthetic sense that differed from many protests I have attended in which pre-fabricated signs are handed out to protesters that rehash old material.

The protest was a participatory artistic event.

Although the anti-war protest held the following day in Ariake, Tokyo, would draw over 50,000, the gathering at Shinjuku Station set a new standard for protests, the creation of an independent cultural movement aimed at transforming Japanese society.

Although opposition to war was the strongest message in the protest, the themes of racism, discrimination, oppression of workers and youth, and violence against foreigners were all woven together in a symphonic manner throughout the protest, using effective guitar, drums, singing and other means of expression in a participatory manner.

Whereas much of the anti-war movement in Japan over the last few years has been dominated by elderly people nostalgic for the student protests of their youth in the 1970s—they often ignore or belittle the harsh reality faced by youth—this protest was driven by youth, including high school students, who are waking up rapidly to the new political reality. Whereas aging leftists tend to make broad calls for peace in a bland and ineffective manner, and focus on the sins of the 1940s and 1950s, this protest was about what young people face right now.

The protest was inclusive, welcoming to anyone who had the desire to oppose the drive for war, austerity, and the repression of working people. There were zero police, or other paramilitary forces, present. There was no interference or intimidation by right wing agitators. Moreover, there was none of the marginalization of harsh criticism by the Democratic Party we have seen in the protests organized by Indivisible in the United States. No established political parties were present.

The producer of this protest was the rapper, political activist and musician Masayuki Nabekura founder of the “Roadside Philosophy” movement which serves as a means of engaging youth, and anyone interested, in a deeper consideration of the cultural and historical issues underlying current events.

Masayuki Nabekura

Nabekura can be found most every day at the Southeast exit of Shinjuku handing out his posters “I stand against racism” that feature a red rose, or leading activists protesting anti-foreigner hatred. He has a blog and offers a constant analysis, in words and in music, of contemporary issues in Japan on his “NO HATE TV” program.

The poster that Nabekura offers to anyone who is interested.

Protestor holding up sign saying, “Friendship between China and Japan”

The protests that Nabekura has helped to organize emerged in response to a series of anti-foreigner gatherings held at the southeast exit of Shinjuku Station by a small group of right wing activists starting in the summer of 2025. These groups handed out Japanese translations of MAGA hate material blaming Japan’s woes on foreigners. Those efforts to redirect Japanese frustration into hatred of foreigners, a transparent paid operation that has little basis in the sentiments of the Japanese people, drew counterprotests that crystalized into the daily gatherings to affirm cultural ties between Japan and China held in Shinjuku.

Right wing agitators challenge Nabekura’s group and the police are forced to intervene. Japanese police are remarkably respectful of protestors and do not engage in the violent oppression that we see in the United States and Europe.\

An extremely articulate young Japanese expresses his opposition to Israel’s aggression.

One of the most remarkable scenes at the Southeast exit is the gathering of young people to just sit down, without a smartphone in sight, and read books about China so as to increase their actual understanding of the issues. I was amazed to find such rekindling of curiosity about society and culture, and intellectual rigor, among youth whom I had assumed had had their worlds flattened out by social media.