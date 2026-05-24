Nanoweapons, emerging threats, and the transformation of security by the 9.11 incident

Karl Schwarz

David Iorlano

Emanuel Pastreich

Center for Truth Politics Seminar

May 23, 2026

Commentary of Karl Schwarz / Tokata Nanotech Group

By definition, nanotechnology is manipulation of matter at under 100nm. One nanometer is 1/billionth of a meter. Some scientists refer to the sector as “10 to the -9th power”.

At >95% to >99.5% purity even carbon nanostructures have remarkable properties and strength. What we do in carbon nanotubes in this range are 23 times the compressive strength of steel, and carbon nanofibers are 15 to 17 times the strength of Kevlar. CNT themselves are not good in tensile strength but are amazing in compressive strength. Additionally, at the highest possible purity, CNT have electrical signatures and N-S polarity. That makes for some very interesting applications.

Everything we do in nanotechnologies is done in a vacuum system, extremely high purity inputs. That is is why we developed a nano form of specific trap technology to remove what damages or kills the objective / desired outcome. Such processes are at temperatures ranging from 600 C to over 3,000 C depending on the boiling point and/or evaporation point of any given element on the Periodic Table.

Even inside our proprietary nanomachines it is industrial process, not replication.

My 7 original scientists were not US citizens. However they and I quickly established ourselves as #1 and were often called on by DARPA and Pentagon TSWG to help them resolve problems they were stuck on. The acronym TSWG stands for technical science working group and was in the past an arm of DARPA inside the Pentagon,

Some 9-11 Truth bashers challenge anything I do. In my 2004 book, I put entire copies of Pentagon TSWG emails to shut them up. One of those emails was on a Top Secret project and hilarious short exchange. Perry to me “Karl, do you have a national security clearance?” My response “Hello Perry, do I really need to have such and be allowed to know what we already know since we invented it?”

Perry’s boss told him to stand down. Being typical government bureaucrat.

Plausible replication of non-organic matter

If you ever saw the Keanu Reeves movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still” those metallic bots that could eat metal, steel and concrete buildings, stadiums, etc. is far above our current technology level. The fact that they had “input” as the metal they could consume, such replication might be possible in the future.

If you remember the movie details, every time they tried to fire and push back, the mass of little robots increased exponentially. There are ways that such would be possible if the tiny robots had already ingested the input.

Implausible replication of non-organic matter

For those who are fans of Stargate SG-1 the “Replicators” are entertaining but not possible. Without input and ability to replicate, such cannot automatically replicate. Also, inorganic material cannot reassemble into an apparent biological form and appear, act like a human..

Plausible replication of organic matter

What can replicate in the human body must have input that is naturally occurring in the body. If a nanobot or chip is metal or other elements not naturally in the human body it cannot replicate

Implausible replication of organic matter

If a process requires high purity input, heat and vacuum system, those are not inside the human body.

If something inorganic like a nano-chip were inserted into the human body, it can wreak havoc but it cannot self-replicate without the identical inorganic materials to do so.

Density of matter

This one is scary to us because once dealing with nanoparticles scale, even the density of say a bullet can be tweaked. Military groups of every nation have spent billions on bullet resistant torso protection and new types of bullets can still blow a hole thru that and the person wearing it. It particle size can be done at around 5nm to 10nm, that changes how hard the bullet mass is and it penetrates almost any means of stopping it.

Nano Weapons

At this time, Nano Weapons are still classified as Conventional Weapons

Many different forms. One of the scariest is Russia’s Father of All Bombs or FOAB as response to US MOAB. It is nanotech enhanced, 4 times more powerful than MOAB and has destructive force of a tactical nuclear warhead.

That is on the hardware side. The following is on the biological side and is one of the 3 primary reasons and objectives Putin put an end to on February 24, 2022. The following is a citation from the lawsuit we are bringing against DC.

In September 2000 PNAC released “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” a report that promotes “the belief that America should seek to preserve and extend its position of global leadership by maintaining the preeminence of U.S. military forces”. The report states, “advanced forms of biological warfare that can ‘target’ specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool”. See Exhibit G.

The US as DARPA and Pentagon TSWG wanted my team and I to engage in nanotech projectile weapons. We declined.

Later DARPA informed me that the only way forward was for my scientists and I to subordinate to Battelle. On the same day Putin took action, I have a copy of an order issued by Ukraine Military HQ and the SBU which is sort of like Neo-Nazi Ukraine’s gestapo and shares offices with the CIA.

Clearly stated were the words in Roman alphabet MetaBiota and Battelle.

We refused to have anything to do with biological weapons targeted at certain genotypes like Slavic,people, Chinese, Blacks, Hispanics, etc.

MetaBiota is or was Hunter Biden as largest single shareholder. Battelle is a CIA contractor and this is directly tied to SARS CoV-2 and Covie-19 fraud against the world by USA and NATO.

This is “Exhibit G”, origin of SARS CoV-2 is red. We caught this website generating fake cases and sending to the Covid Dashboard website. When they figured out we had A.I. watching them 24 hours a day, they rushed to delete the animated graphics. We had already save the Global Map and all regional maps.

That is also why DNI Tulsi Gabbard opened an investigation on 120 such labs the US has parked all over the world and now she is being quietly forced out. They are hiding these labs on the Pentagon budget.