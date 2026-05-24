FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Being Bonnie's avatar
Being Bonnie
15h

Very interesting and timely. There is, however a significant school of thought regarding nanoparticles (graphene oxide) that were presumably carried with the injection of an mRNA substance known as 'safe and effective'. A group from Spain called La Quinta Columna revealed the existence of these particles and provided video of same under powerful microscopy. So it seems that some types of metals can survive in the human body. At least according to the studies done by LQC. Why these nanoparticles? A recently revealed theory is that AI (even more than 5G) can/will control the bodies supporting these particles. Sounds crazy, for sure. And that the proliferation of data centers is tied to that. Funny how the PTB have both supported data centers and called for protections of the environment. Hm.

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
8h

All War is Evil. No More War.

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/how-self-assembling-nanotechnology?publication_id=956088&post_id=176342791&isFreemail=true&r=1egrlc&triedRedirect=true

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