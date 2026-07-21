Victims of COVID vaccines

Demand justice and compensation

The Covid psychological operation

A small group of billionaires from around the world, employing international banks, sections of the military and intelligence, and private security firms, launched an effective takeover of the entire world starting in December of 2019. They pushed a terrifying horror movie story in the media that they controlled about a deadly virus that was out of control and that would kill millions. The terror among the people created by the media reports, and by the warnings released by governments, all of which were controlled by these forces, made people panicked, confused, passive, and therefore willing to go along with policies that illegally restricted their actions and movement, and forced small businesses into bankruptcy so as to make multinational corporations like Amazon or Meta, and the banks that supported them, all powerful. These covid policies created a police state in Japan; democracy has never been restored. Although some people were killed using bioweapons during the covid reign of terror so as to make the operation look convincing, there was no covid virus.

The poison COVID vaccine

Once terror reached its peak, and most citizens were doing what they were told by newspapers and government without thinking deeply, policies were enacted that forced citizens to take multiple doses of a vaccine that was designed to destroy the health of citizens. These vaccines were designed to cause blindness, heart attacks, weakened joints, cancer, and other terrible diseases. These vaccines were not mistakes. They did exactly what they were designed to do. Citizens had their minds weakened by the Covid terror regime and their bodies weakened by the deadly vaccines so that they would be easy to control and could be reduced to state near slavery.

Who did these things?

These actions were carried out following the orders given by the strategic teams working for investment banks and private equity firms, and parts of the military and intelligence in numerous countries, including Japan. Those strategic planning teams served the interests of a small handful of the superrich around the world. Although Israel, Germany, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippes, and major cities in China implemented the most radical forms of social control using the Covid psychological terror and the forced vaccines, the billionaires behind this plan have no loyalty to any country.

Why did they do it?

1) They knew from the studies conducted by consulting firms that the massive increase in the concentration of wealth over the last 20 years, which is speeding up, would result in organized resistance to the rule of the billionaires and they calculated using supercomputers that only a plan to destroy the minds and the bodies of the vast majority of citizens could save them from the upcoming revolts. They also needed to destroy the economic power of working people, and the middle class, by shutting down small businesses during the pandemic.

2) They knew also that destruction of the climate by the emissions from the fossil fuels that billionaires force us to use to drive this economy (and bring the billionaires immense profits), combined with the destruction of the oceans and the destruction of farmland caused by the extractive economy driven by “growth” and profit that billionaires promote, would create a planet with a climate so damaged that it can no longer support more than one billion, or less people (not 8 billion) within a 30 years. They could not change their economic model to be more humane and environmentally friendly, so they tried to kill on a massive scale. They thought that the murderous vaccine regime, plus the creation of a dumbed down and sick population who would not be able to resist them when they introduced drones and robots.

Who collaborated with them?

Sadly, the scientific experts and intellectuals who should have stood with working people against the billionaires, instead took secret bribes, and some not secret bribes, to promote the covid propaganda and approve the deadly vaccines when they were introduced without any testing or scientific evidence. A large number of professors, doctors, government officials, journalists, lawyers, and other experts betrayed working people for their own immediate benefit. They thought no one would ever know what they did.

What must we do now?

We must first have the bravery to recognize the scale of this crime and to speak openly about what really happened with each other. If we allow the truth to be taboo, we are doomed. We must organize ourselves into groups who demand the truth, but who also who demand that the money made by corporations, banks, and other financial instruments of the billionaires must be confiscated because that money was created using terrible crimes. We must demand that the money be returned to the people, with massive fines for the crimes. The money must come from the corporations and from the billionaires, and not the government. Money from the government is our tax money, or it is money printed up that creates inflation for us.

We must demand that all documents, especially the classified or secret agreements between the central government, local government, hospitals, corporations, newspapers and universities with international banks, private intelligence firms, and other representatives of the billionaire class, must be made public and that those involved in these criminal acts must be treated as criminals, no matter how rich they are, no matter what private island they live on. They must have all their assets seized and they must be jailed.

Please do join us and help us to organize:

○Volunteer programs to help the victims of vaccines

○Campaigns to demand the full release of all secret documents from governments, corporations, hospitals, universities and newspapers.

○Campaigns to demand the seizure of the assets of the companies involved, and that of the billionaires behind them, for redistribution to the victims.

Contact epastreich@protonmail.com