FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
3h

I know that you may be hesitant to support my presidential campaign, and you may have very real justifiable cause. I fully understand. At the same time, I ask you, has any other political figure, or for that matter any other COVID-19 truth teller, given you such a concrete and specific plan for action? This is not just complaining and conspiracy theories. This is a move towards substantial effort, and I put myself on the front line.

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
2h

Bankers, the MIC, oil companies, chemical companies including the pharmaceutical industry are never held accountable for crimes against humanity.

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