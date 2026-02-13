I could not help smiling to myself when I saw Chris Hedges rush to post on The Chris Hedges Report his latest limited hangout analysis, “Noam Chomsky, Jeffrey Epstein and the Politics of Betrayal”.

Hedges was in a big rush, like a fireman to a raging blaze, to put out any possible trail of flames connecting himself to Noam Chomsky.

Google had already removed the hundreds of pictures of Hedges and Chomsky from easy access.

But, sadly, the damage is done. Just as Noam Chomsky was there with Jeffery Epstein on his private plane, so was Chris Hedges on Democracy Now and other bogus-progressive intelligence websites, constantly with Chomsky, the leading brave intellectuals, telling us how the honest people see things—and condemning others as frauds.

They were there together with other such “truth teller” frauds like Cornel West and Naomi Klein, people who promote a limited-hangout perspective of the world in which the cruelty of select bad apples is discussed in detail, but the massive state crimes, and the massive psychological operations behind them, that make all this possible are completely ignored.

To be honest, for all of his horrible compromises, Noam Chomsky has far more intellectual integrity than does Chris Hedges—who shamelessly steals material from intelligence analysts, or true scholars, and then passes it off as his own. Chomsky made his compromises, and he was seduced like so many. We should judge him in historical context. Yet I would argue that Chomsky reached out and tried to help a lot of people (unlike Hedges) and that he had a certain intellectual integrity in his early days which was inspiring.

But Chris Hedges is something else. He makes it a regular routine to condemn fellow fake leftists for their hypocrisy while himself indulging in even deeper hypocrisy. Here is a man, who cynically marketed himself as a selfless truth teller, constantly promoting him as a brave man who stood up to those who do not go far enough, while taking the money.

Hedges refused to touch on how the Federal Reserve actually works, refused to discuss the military and intelligence operation in the US, Israel, Great Britain, and around the world known as the Covid reign of terror (and even passed off the propaganda they fed him as truth). He went out of his way to dismiss and belittle 9.11 truth tellers, as well as those addressing domestic false flags, or other domestic terrorism.

Sure, he is great at condensing the work of others in an effective and rhetorically effective manner, but he needs to be taken down a few notches.

I have seen some brave people taking on the real powers in America—some of whom are no longer with them. They were brave. Chris Hedges was never brave.