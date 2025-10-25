“No Kings Autopsy”
What happened? What did not happen? What needs to happen next? (Center for Truth Politics, Green Liberty)
Center for Truth Politics
Green Liberty
Emanuel Pastreich
Shane Almgren
Anthony Ness
Mark Rolofson
Hard ending from Anthony, but great conversation from Green Liberty , Center for Truth Politics.
The No Kings protest, was according to Jimmy Dore, a parade since it made no demand.
I attended, and it was fun, a lot of positive energy, and as observed, very peaceful.
But, the event was obviously well funded, from the DNC of course. They need to get out front and control the narrative. But, they pose a hollow empty narrative, given they are financed by plutocracy: check out link below on back story on the funders.
https://leftonleft.substack.com/p/no-kings-only-oligarchs-the-foundation
Here is a post I made at substack on what I saw in Portland: https://chuckfall.substack.com/p/jeremy-and-gloria-unpack-no-kings