Which side is likely to win this battle?

or

Time for Americans to get serious about politics and stop putting on performances.

The online event “What’s Next After No Kings?” following the No Kings Rallys drew up to 40,000 people, but it did not allow any public comments or questions.

The possibility of impeachment was never mentioned, nor was a general strike brought up as a possible action. The totalitarian rule being imposed accross the nation was assumed to be something that could be rolled back by the courts, or by a new crop of politicians in the next election.

It was assumed that there would be 2026 midterm elections and a 2028 presidential election, even after Steve Bannon stated,

“Trump is gonna be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,”

All this took place as the federal government is being permanently disabled and science unraveled to a degree not seen since the fall of the Western Roman Empire.

Dmitry Orlov experienced the Soviet Collapse and noticed idential trends in the United States after he arrived there. His book The Five Stages of Collapse is an excellent description of how systems collapse and how to survive. He speaks of financial collapse, economic collapse, commercial collapse, political collapse and cultural collapse.

Orlov writes about the reality of political power in this manner.

“Suppose you wanted to achieve some significant political effect; say, prevent or stop an unjust war. You could organize gigantic demonstrations, with hundreds of thousands of people marching in the streets, shouting slogans and waving anti-war banners. You could write angry editorials in newspapers and on blogs denouncing the falseness of the casus belli . You could write and phone and email your elected and unelected representatives, asking them to put a stop to it, and they would respond that they will of course try, and, by the way, could you please make a campaign contribution? You could also seethe and steam and lose sleep and appetite over the disgusting thing your country is about to do, or is already doing. Would that stop the war? Alas, no. How many people protested the war in Iraq? And what did that achieve? Precisely nothing.

“You see, the slogan “speak truth to power” has certain limitations. The trouble with it is that it ignores the fact that power will not listen, and the fact that the people already know the truth and even make jokes about it. Those in power may appear to be persuaded or dissuaded, but only if it is to their advantage to do so. They will also sometimes choose to co-opt, and then quietly subvert, popular movements, in order to legitimize themselves in the eyes of those who would otherwise oppose them. But, in general, they cannot be shifted from pursuing a course they see as advantageous by mere rhetoric from those outside their ranks. Some weaker regimes may be sensitive to embarrassment, provided the criticisms are voiced by high-profile individuals in internationally recognized positions of authority, but these same criticisms backfire when aimed at the stronger regimes, because they make those who voice them appear ridiculous, engaged in something futile.

“Using rhetoric to shift those in power from their positions is like trying to win at chess by persuading your opponent to sacrifice hist pieces because it is a reasonable, just and fair thing for him to do. As with chess, the winning strategy is neutralized if your opponent is aware of your strategy ahead of time. Thus, attempting to enter into a dialogue with your opponent is a sure way to weaken your position by giving away your game plan.”

I do not think this view applies in all cases, but at a basic level, you have to take on the entire system and take it apart. It is not sufficient to appeal to the better angels of those who have already signed a contract with the devil.

I would like to recommend my speech

Which details the three great frauds in politics. Movementism (creating the feeling of a movement without any real organization, input, or longterm strategy), complainism (mistaking the voicing of complaints, and their transmission among the likeminded, for political action), and magicianism (promoting a person, or a group, as having the magical power to transform a situation as if by magic).

We need to build institutions that have short term and long term strategies, that have a chain of command, that have fearless leadership, that have a sense of mission, that run counterintelligence programs to eliminate infiltration, and that can plan and carry out actions without fear of short-term disadvantages. Anything else is not going to stand up to the threats that we face.