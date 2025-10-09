Listen, if Stephen Miller can use death threats to shut up federal judges, or Justice Department and State Department experts, what could possibly stop the man from persuading (it is not a threat, it is a promise) the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to award that baby to Mr. Trump for his “Peace Plan in gold, with a casino and beachfront property on the side?”

There is only one party, but grab a beer because this sure is one hell of a party!

Let us face facts, the Trump regime, feeding on the rot left by the Bush, Obama and Biden regimes, has become a virulent form of cancer which has now metastasized across the body politic. It did not start with Trump and it will not end with him and his team.

This cancer of the soul, eating away at American civilization from the inside, will not be cured by drinking herb teas and practicing yoga. It requires some serious surgery, some rough purgatives. A lot of the experts and celebrities are going to have to cough up the truth, to admit that they have been paid off to go along with this mass suicide from the very beginning.

You know who I am talking about.