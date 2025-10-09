Nobel Peace Prize or your life!
Anything that started from money made off weapons is going to have some bad karma
Listen, if Stephen Miller can use death threats to shut up federal judges, or Justice Department and State Department experts, what could possibly stop the man from persuading (it is not a threat, it is a promise) the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to award that baby to Mr. Trump for his “Peace Plan in gold, with a casino and beachfront property on the side?”
There is only one party, but grab a beer because this sure is one hell of a party!
Let us face facts, the Trump regime, feeding on the rot left by the Bush, Obama and Biden regimes, has become a virulent form of cancer which has now metastasized across the body politic. It did not start with Trump and it will not end with him and his team.
This cancer of the soul, eating away at American civilization from the inside, will not be cured by drinking herb teas and practicing yoga. It requires some serious surgery, some rough purgatives. A lot of the experts and celebrities are going to have to cough up the truth, to admit that they have been paid off to go along with this mass suicide from the very beginning.
You know who I am talking about.
It is essential to understand our actual situation from the perspective of Spiritual Reality as opposed to merely the manifestation presented by our 5 senses.
This is the time for deep inner ''research'' - some valuable insights here:
Why This Is a Spiritual War and Why Spiritual Work Is a Battle
https://bernhardguenther.substack.com/p/why-this-is-a-spiritual-war-and-why?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=5022417&post_id=175477942&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=pq1ry&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
''The nature of true transformation is a battle, but its successful outcome is glorious, magnificent, and beyond what the mind can comprehend.
That’s why the spiritual warrior who serves the Divine with sincerity, humility, and courage, without blame or complaint, and who is rooted in the true Self and aligned with purpose through sincere psycho-spiritual work, does more to uplift humanity and the collective consciousness than millions who fight shadows on the wall, unaware of the deeper forces at play and disconnected from their true nature.''
I don't know whom you are talking about, only because there are so many candidates for expert ruling-class shills.