I was delighted to see that my close friend and ally Hrvoje Morić introduced today David Hughes’ excellent book “COVID-19: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy” on his substack “Geopolitics and Empire” link.

David’s book “COVID-19: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy” provides much of the detail for the hidden war that I have tried to address in my speeches. He limns the current “omniwar” of a tiny elite against most of humanity with considerable accuracy. I highly recommend this book which can be download here.

I have sadly hurt the feelings of various friends over the last few months by openly denouncing them for their collaboration in the criminal agenda to kill off or enslave most of humanity. I felt I have no choice at this point. There cannot be any tolerance for the collaboration with fascists that so many take for granted.

We will not survive unless we make it clear for everyone what exactly is being done to destroy us using algorithms that dumb us down, using garbage media and various economic and geopolitical shocks, then poison us with vaccines, poison food and poison water and air.

It must end and it must end now. Unlike the other garbage candidates for president, I am not interested in winning a popularity contest. And although peace is the number one priority for me, I know that having friendly relations with those around me is NOT the road to peace, or survival.

No! In a psychological and spiritual sense I must come with a sword to divide. I must shock my friends. to quote a certain historical figure, a certain so-called prince of peace,

“Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. And a person's enemies will be those of his own household.”

I am not talking about some religious campaign. God is beyond the capacity of humans to catagorize or understand. But rather let it be known that we must come with a sword to separate the collaborators from the defenders of humanity; to separate truth from falsehood. The recent incident in Iran revealled that elites in Iran are as much a part of this scam as anyone else, has made the battle lines clear.