Interview on China’s CGTN September 7, 2025

The resignation of Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister of Japan was promoted in the media as a necessary step in light of his responsibility for the defeat of the Liberal Democratic Party in the Upper House elections. Most everyone in Japan knows that Ishiba was immensely popular with government officials and citizens for his bravery, his articulate and informed responses, and the respect that he showed in his interactions with colleagues. I was impressed by the sophistication of his explanations in his short resignation speech, and how daftly he answered questions from hack journalists as to why he had not resigned earlier.

I had only one chance to speak with him in person, although I did interact with him through his secretary thereafter, and I was struck by how openminded and unassuming he was. As a politician he refrained from the anti-Chinese and anti-Korean rhetoric that is typical of other Liberal Democratic Party politicians.

There has been immense pressure on him to resign, including numerous false reports in the media that he had resigned, in an effort to force his hand.

Ishiba had become a tremendous thorn in the side of financial giants in Washington DC who have surrounded the senile Donald Trump and are planning to take over the entire world using AI and chokepoint control of trade, logistics, supply chains, retail sales, and money itself.

Under Ishiba, Japan took a few unprecedented brave stands. Not only did it admit refugees from Gaza when all other G7 nations were either silent, or backing the US and Israel, but it resisted Washington’s push for war with Iran, Russia, and China repeatedly.

Most likely the Trump administration will try to get a prime minister installed next like Sanae Takaichi, former minister of economic security, or Koizumi Shinjiro, current minister of agriculture. Both are products of Washington think tanks (Takaichi from the intelligence agency Congressional Research Service, and Koizumi from CSIS) who, unlike Ishiba, stand to benefit from doing Washington’s bidding.

The far-right party Sanseito that was created with the assistance of Trump’s team will try to infiltrate and destroy the LDP, in much the same way that MAGA infiltrated, and the destroyed, the Republican Party. The LDP has been a feudal system that allowed for a diversity of opinions under the banner of LDP. That age may be about to end.

It was unrealistic to expect Ishiba to carry out any remarkable reforms granted the corrupt nature of the LDP, and its close ties to Washington DC, but for a moment, he did shine.

Most likely the timing was related to two important events in the United States.

The first was the meeting of Donald Trump with the billionaires CEOs of the IT firms that want to rule the world [Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI), Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft),Sundar Pichai (CEO of Alphabet /Google), Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google),David Limp (CEO of Blue Origin on behalf of Jeff Bezos of Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta), and Lisa Su (CEO of AMD)] was a turning point in American politics. The institutions of government have been abandoned and complete control of all aspects of society turned over to private multinational corporations that are dedicated to regulating and controlling human society globally. Their governance by AI has became the new norm.

This new government by corporations that decide reality and ideology has no tolerance for politicians like Ishiba who show too much independence, or for nations like Japan that still have some parts of the government that function independently of multinational corporations.

The other critical event was the unprecedented raid on September 11 (no coincidence) of the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Ellabell, Georgia by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). This massive immigration raid resulted in the illegal seizure of 475 people, making it seem more like an act of war, than a law enforcement action. And it took place just as plans are finalized for the military occupation of Chicago.

The arrest of Korean workers at a Korean plant was clear signal that what we have known all along is now coming out into the open. The anti-immigrant rhetoric of Maga is not ultimately aimed at Hispanics, or Arabs, but rather at Asians. Asians are perceived as the greatest real threat to the billionaire class embracing the myths of “Western Civilization.” This raid was meant to call up memories of the internment of Japanese in concentration camps during World War Two. The images of Koreans in chains being marched into unmarked vans for transport to concentration camps were shown to the world for a political reason.

The promises that Korean President Lee Chae Myung had been compelled to make to Trump when they met on August 25 to invest billions of dollars in the United States were in everyone’s mind in South Korea and Japan when they saw the arrests at the Korean plant.

Lee met with Trump after a meeting with Ishiba to discuss how to respond to a decaying and dangerous America. And Ishiba contacted the White House about a possible meeting with Trump days before he was forced to resign.

The message was stark. The United States can force South Korea to invest billions in the United States and then turn around and arrest the workers at Korean factories, and have Trump call them “illegal aliens” on national television.

The real purpose of that action was to create animosity between the United States and South Korea, and Asia as a whole, that will make military conflict more possible. Most likely South Korea had taken certain steps to defend itself from the Trump administrations predations that led the new crowd at the Pentagon to decide that it is better to force South Korea into the fold of China and prepare for war with both than to have South Korea trying to build bridges and put out fires at a time when the preparations for war with China are the only way that the broken American government can stimulate the economy.

It is no surprise that a thoughtful and balanced leader like Ishiba became intolerable for the billionaires and must be replaced by a more flexible insider with deep connections to Washington DC.