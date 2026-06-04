On the front lines of American politics in Georgia
How we must respond to the brutal realities of law and politics facing women, African Americans, and working people
On the front lines of American politics in Georgia
How we must respond to the brutal realities of law and politics facing women, African Americans, and working people
Hugh Esco
Political organizer
Georgia, USA
Hugh Esco, one of the most committed and brave political organizers still fighting it out in local politics in Georgia, shares his perspectives on what is actually taking place in American politics and law today, and what we need to do to respond.