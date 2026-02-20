Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00523 OPPOSE THE WAR ON IRAN AT HOME AND ABROAD! FEBRUARY 20, 2026Emanuel PastreichFeb 20, 2026523Share OPPOSE THE WAR ON IRAN AT HOME AND ABROAD! EMANUEL PASTREICHCANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENTIF YOU WERE LOOKING FOR A POLITICAL FIGURE DRAWING A LINE IN THE SAND OVER THIS WAR ON IRAN, PERHAPS YOU JUST WERE NOT LOOKING IN THE RIGHT PLACE. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacks"FEAR NO EVIL" Emanuel Pastreich 2024 Campaign Leading the struggle to win back control of the United States from the parasite class. Leading the struggle to win back control of the United States from the parasite class.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeEmanuel PastreichRecent EpisodesRelease all the files! That's right, all of them!Feb 12 • Emanuel PastreichPreview of my first 100 days in office Feb 4 • Emanuel PastreichTHE TRUTH GOES MARCHING ONJan 23 • Emanuel Pastreich“There is plenty of room down there for total war: Nano weapons and the covert attacks on citizens”Dec 16, 2025 • Emanuel PastreichAmerica in 2025 and the British Empire in 1914: Two Peas in a deadly podDec 15, 2025 • Emanuel PastreichSolving the debt crisis by waging war: World War One gives birth to the United States of WarDec 14, 2025 • Emanuel Pastreich Blocking access for youth to social mediaDec 13, 2025 • Emanuel Pastreich